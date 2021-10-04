Split-screen on Android may increase your productivity significantly, and it’s simple to set up on any device running Android 7 or later.

Sometimes you’ll want to perform two things on your phone at once, which is why knowing how to use split-screen on Android is essential.

Split-screen mode allows you to display two programmes on your screen side by side, allowing you to watch movies while working or read your emails while checking Twitter. It’s a great way to get the most out of your Android phone, but it may be a pain to set up if you’re unfamiliar with it.

Split-screen mode isn’t available in every programme, but Android makes it easy to figure out which ones do. In just a few seconds, you may be viewing a video while texting a buddy with this function. Regardless matter the phone you have, here’s how to utilise split-screen on Android.

We’ll go through both techniques individually because they change significantly depending on whether you utilise gesture-based navigation or buttons.

Make sure both of the apps you want to use in split-screen mode are open.

To access the app switcher, carefully swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Stock Android/Samsung: Long press the icon of the first app you want to use in split-screen mode.

OnePlus: Long touch the body of the first app you want to utilise in split-screen mode on your phone.

On Samsung, select Split screen (“Open in split screen view”).

Choose the second app you’d want to use in split-screen mode.

Both applications should be open, with each taking up half of the screen. Split-screen works in both orientations, so simply rotate your phone horizontally and the applications will realign themselves correctly. By dragging the line into position at the midway, you may resize the applications to a 75/25 split rather than 50/50 split.

That’s all there is to it; now go enjoy your enhanced Android productivity.