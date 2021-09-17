Whether you’re learning how to edit films for YouTube, having fun with home movies, or for work, learning how to edit videos may be very gratifying. Editing is an important part of the filmmaking process. The editor, as one of the last people to look at a film, may have just as much influence on the speed and rhythm of a video as the filmmaker.

However, there are rules to obey and rules to transgress in every creative position.

Even if you’re working on a documentary, a commercial, a comedy reel, or a YouTube special, these video editing tips for beginners are all about getting started right, getting the tools you’ll need organised and familiar, and doing everything you can to produce a fantastic end product, regardless of your level of skill. Whether you need more professional software, try out Premiere Pro for free to see if it’s right for you.

Link to download Premier Pro – https://www.creativebloq.com/news/download-premiere-pro

Picking the Right Software

Choosing the proper software for you and your job is the first step in enhancing your video editing process. They usually include all you need to make typical video edits, but you could choose one over the others due to its ease of use, digital interface, and functionality. Instead than choosing the latest, most powerful video editing application available, the key is to pick what works best for you and your editing style.

After Effects, Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve, which has a free and complete Lite version, are among the most popular. For lesser known applications, consider Lightworks, Autodesk Smoke, and Sony Vegas.

Use a Fast Computer

You may use any computer brand or model you choose as long as it’s fast enough to hold large files and allows you to concentrate on your editing instead of worrying about delayed rendering.

Investing in a speedier storage drive (SSD) will allow you to access your data and applications more quickly, as well as reduce the time it takes to render, load, and export. If you’re going to be performing professional or commercial work, you need also upgrade your computer’s memory (RAM) to at least 8GB, and obtain the required video card and processor for your editing programme.

Tutorials on Video Editing

Tutorials for generating outstanding video content may be found on YouTube, blogs, and educational websites. The majority of the tutorials you’ll discover are free, making them even more accessible. Video Copilot, Skillshare, and Red Giant Training, for example, provide a wealth of highly specific tutorials to assist you enhance your video content. Target the software version of the application you’re running while looking for lessons to create certain appearances and perform specific activities. From version to version, several firms change the functionality and menu options.

Download the Project Files

Many beginner video editors like to utilise the same project files as the instructors in a lesson while following along. Because your work will seem precisely like the example from the demo, you will be able to learn the procedures accurately. For this reason, many tutorials offer you to download their project files. You may repeat the procedure with your own video files once you’ve gained more skill with a method.

The 321 Rule must be followed

The 321 rule should be followed by video editors using any application, just as woodworkers learn from the start to measure twice and cut once. Keep three copies of anything you make in at least two different locations, one of which should be physically isolated from the others.

Edit for a Story

Remember your creative goal: to tell a fantastic narrative, as one of the most essential lessons from this essay. Take the opportunity to make your film aesthetically pleasing and dramatically compelling in order to evoke the right emotions and effectively convey your intended message. Go beyond the basics—cutting away extraneous footage and correcting the order of your clips—and take the opportunity to make your film aesthetically pleasing and dramatically compelling in order to evoke the right emotions and effectively convey your intended message. Instead of merely adding a bunch of effects to dazzle your audience, use your practical and technical expertise to accomplish this.

Make Use of Keyboard Shortcuts

Keep in mind that most editing apps allow you to execute a variety of in-app editing operations via keyboard shortcuts. Feel free to go over the different sets of shortcuts for Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Media Composer, and DaVinci Resolve in order to study, remember, and adjust them.

Color Correct Your Clips

Color is an important design element that may be used to draw attention to certain themes, elicit various emotions, and establish the mood or ambiance of a scene. Thankfully, today’s video editing software allows us to do a lot of colour correction that was previously only feasible with pictures.

Most editors do two things: colour correction and colour grading. Color correction ensures that your footage’s colours are constant throughout each scene, while colour grading gives your film a unique appearance. Both are required if you want the majority of your scenes to appear as realistic as possible, or if you want to distinguish specific scenes from others, such as when using presets like sepia and monochrome on “flashback” scenes.

Choose Good Music

Before you consider utilising any music, keep in mind that getting music from a royalty-free music supplier is the safest alternative. While you may be able to locate free music, the greatest audio is typically not. Music is frequently included in the production budget while working on a professional project.

Export Web Versions

When your movie is finished and ready to be exported, most editors instinctively export it at the highest video resolution possible. If it’s going to be shown in theatres or on super HD screens, this is the way to go, but in today’s world, when video projects are generally promoted online and on social media, you should also export smaller, high-quality versions for simpler viewing.

When exporting for the web, the objective is to generate a file that keeps its excellent quality while being light enough to upload and see online. YouTube, Facebook, and Vimeo all offer suggested export options to assist you resize your video correctly.