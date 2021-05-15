How to enable Snapchat’s dark mode on your iPhone

As of late, many social media applications have included a new feature called “dark mode.” This essentially allows users to change the colour of their app’s interface to darker tones instead of bright ones. Many apps, such as YouTube and Twitter, have been using this feature on both their mobile and PC versions. Not only is it slightly easier on the eyes due to the decrease in brightness, it only significantly saves battery life. Some people even find it more aesthetically pleasing.

For a long period of time, Snapchat was one of the few mobile apps that lacked the dark mode. However, since last year, they have begun to make it available to iPhone users. Most iPhone users will now be able to apply Snapchat’s dark mode, but unfortunately, it is still not possible for Android users to do so.

To check if Snapchat’s dark mode is available on your iPhone and to how to enable it, use the following steps:

Open the Snapchat app on the device you are using and log in if you are asked to do so. Click on your profile picture, which can be found on the upper-left corner of the screen. Tap on the ‘Settings’ icon. It is located in the upper-right corner of your profile page, and looks like a gear. In the “My Account” segment of the Settings menu, scroll down to the option called “App Appearance.” Note that it is possible that you cannot find “App Appearance” listed. If this is the case, then you cannot use dark mode yet. When you see the “App Appearance” menu, tap on “Always Dark”. You can also select “Match System” to have the app sync with your iPhone’s settings. This means that if your iPhone changes between light and dark automatically throughout the day due to changes in the lighting of your surroundings, Snapchat will do the same.

Gadgets 360 was able to include dark mode on Snapchat for iOS version 11.26.1.35. This is the most recent update that is available for download through the App Store. But as of yet, it is not clear whether users will need to install the latest version on their Apple devices to experience the dark mode, or if it is only a change in the app’s server.

In the near future, it is expected that Snapchat will include this feature for Android users. Until this, users can manually use dark mode by using the developer options on their Android smartphones.