A Mural Outside A Samsung Store Spotted Mentioning The Upcoming Galaxy Note 21 5G

In March, Samsung announced that it will not be releasing a new Galaxy Note smartphone this year. Several fans of the Note series were devastated by the release, which was predicted due to several previous leaks. However, a picture circulated on the internet is giving fans hope that a Galaxy Note21 will be published.

Outside A Samsung Store A Mural Was Spotted Showing Samsung Galaxy Note 21 5G Mentioned On It

The image is of a mural that was allegedly shot outside a Samsung store. The Samsung Hongdae Mega Store, one of Samsung’s largest stores in South Korea, has been verified by a Twitter user. The names of many Samsung Galaxy brands are written on the mural, which features a big Google “G” logo on a white backdrop.

@MaxWinebach @UniverseIce I got a picture from an acquaintance. It seems that the existence of the Note21 / 21 Ultra was confirmed in the sculpture of a large Samsung offline store that opened yesterday. maybe Note is not dead. pic.twitter.com/u9F5YCn4fI — THEMIS (@TEQHNIKACROSS) May 15, 2021

Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Tab Active3, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Z Flip, and a number of other items are among those mentioned.

While all of the products mentioned above have been launched, there are two devices in the picture that have yet to be announced: the Galaxy Note21 5G and the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra 5G. The presence of these two smartphones on the mural has sparked hopes that Samsung will release new Galaxy Note phones in the near future.

Others, on the other hand, conclude that regardless of what the picture reveals, the series is gone.

Samsung is unlikely to release the Galaxy Note 21 series this year. We haven’t heard anything about the phones’ growth, and given that we’re less than three months away from their release, it’s safe to assume they’re not in the works.

