In a legal saga unfolding in Delaware, lawyers are seeking an unprecedented sum of nearly $6 billion in Tesla stock as their fee after successfully arguing that CEO Elon Musk's 2018 pay package was unlawful. This request, if approved by a judge, would surpass all records for attorney paydays, setting a new benchmark in the legal landscape.

Groundbreaking Request and Historical Comparisons

Lawyers involved in the case have petitioned a Delaware judge for a fee worth approximately $6 billion, emphasizing their victory in convincing the Delaware chancery court to invalidate Musk’s $56 billion pay package from 2018. Comparatively, the requested amount dwarfs previous record setting attorney fees, such as the $688 million awarded in 2008 for lawyers working on Enron related class actions.

In a petition filed to the Delaware chancery court, the attorneys argue that the colossal fee is justified, considering the significant value they delivered to Tesla shareholders by challenging the legality of Musk’s pay package. The lawyers represent Richard Tornetta, a former heavy metal drummer who filed the suit on behalf of fellow Tesla investors.

Calculating the Fee in Tesla Shares

The lawyers are requesting just over 11% of the Tesla shares earmarked for Musk, totaling slightly more than 29.4 million shares. With Tesla’s stock closing at $202.64 per share, the proposed fee would amount to about $5.96 billion. By opting for payment in Tesla shares, the lawyers assert their commitment to aligning their interests with those of Tesla shareholders and highlight the tax-deductible nature of this arrangement for Tesla.

Despite describing the nearly $6 billion in shares as “conservative” under Delaware law, the lawyers argue that they are entitled to 33% of the “quantifiable conferred benefit.” They emphasize their contingency basis, underscoring that they would have received nothing if they had lost the case. The legal team also notes the considerable time and resources invested over six years in pursuing the lawsuit.

Hourly Rates and Efficiency in Litigation

The lawyers reveal that throughout the case’s history, they collectively logged 19,499.95 hours, resulting in a potential per-hour rate of $305,550 if the $6 billion award is granted. However, they argue that the focus should be on incentivizing efficient litigation rather than penalizing based on hourly rates, in line with Delaware’s objectives.

Musk’s Pay Package and Legal Rulings

The $56 billion compensation package awarded to Elon Musk, acknowledged as the most substantial ever revealed in corporate America, came under rigorous legal examination. Judge Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court determined that the pathway to approving the package was significantly flawed. This was attributed, in part, to Musk’s influence on the determination process and the Tesla board members’ perceived dependence on him. Elon Musk, a centi-billionaire, has indicated his plans to challenge the ruling through an appeal and contemplate relocating Tesla’s corporate registration to Texas.

As this legal battle unfolds, the requested $6 billion fee has broader implications for legal precedents and corporate governance. Musk’s appeal and potential reactions from Tesla representatives will play a crucial role in shaping the narrative around executive compensation, legal challenges, and the evolving relationship between shareholders and corporate leadership.

In conclusion, the legal pursuit for a record breaking $6 billion fee in Tesla stock adds a new chapter to the ongoing debate on executive compensation and corporate accountability. The outcome of this request will not only impact the legal landscape but also raise questions about the balance of power between company leaders and shareholders in high profile cases within the corporate world.