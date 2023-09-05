How To Evolve Meowth in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are popular role-playing video games developed by Game Freak and published by The Pokémon Company and Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch console. These games mark the beginning of the eighth generation of Pokémon video games and have captured the hearts of players worldwide. One exciting aspect of these games is the opportunity to evolve Pokémon and build a strong team. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of evolving Meowth into Persian in Pokémon Sword and Shield, using simple and easy-to-understand language suitable for players of all ages.

Exploring Pokémon Sword and Shield

Before diving into Meowth’s evolution, let’s take a quick look at the games themselves. Pokémon Sword and Shield were initially teased at E3 2017 and officially announced in February 2019. They made their debut in November 2019 and have since received expansion packs, “The Isle of Armor” in June 2020 and “The Crown Tundra” in October 2020. In November 2020, a physical bundle including both expansion packs and the base games was released.

The games follow the journey of a young Pokémon trainer in the Galar region, which is inspired by Great Britain. Your goal is to become the Pokémon Champion by defeating various Gym Leaders, rivals, and ultimately, the Champion, Leon. Along the way, you’ll encounter challenges posed by Team Yell and uncover a nefarious conspiracy within the League.

The Mystery of Meowth’s Evolution

Now, let’s unravel the mystery of evolving Meowth. In Pokémon Sword and Shield, there are different versions of Meowth. The Galar region has its own unique Galarian Meowth, easily recognisable by its distinctive appearance. However, if you’re aiming to complete the Galar Pokédex and evolve Meowth into Persian, you’ll need the original Kanto Meowth. Unfortunately, Kanto Meowth doesn’t appear in the overworld like its Galarian counterpart, so you’ll have to take a specific route to obtain one.

Getting Kanto Meowth in Pokémon Sword & Shield

To get your hands on a Kanto Meowth, you have two options. We’ll start with the permanent method that you can always rely on in the game:

Trading for a Kanto Meowth

To initiate this trade, you’ll first need a Galarian Meowth, which can be found on Route 4. Look in the grass, as there’s a 35% chance of encountering it there. Alternatively, it has a 25% spawn rate of appearing in the overworld. Once you have a Galarian Meowth, follow these steps:

Access the Flying Taxi service from your Town Map if you’ve unlocked it.

Fly to Turffield.

Head to Turffield Gym, located at the center of the town.

Speak to a young boy inside and confirm that you want to trade your Galarian Meowth for a Kanto Meowth.

Voilà! You now have a Kanto Meowth in your possession.

Evolving Kanto Meowth into Persian by Levelling Up

Kanto Meowth evolves into Persian at level 28. To expedite its growth, keep it in your party, engage in battles, and spend time playing with your Meowth at Pokémon Camps. These activities will help it level up faster. When your Kanto Meowth reaches level 28, it will evolve automatically into Persian.

Conclusion

In the vast world of Pokémon Sword and Shield, obtaining and evolving a Kanto Meowth into Persian might seem like a challenging task at first. However, by following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily add this classic Pokémon to your collection and watch it transform into a graceful Persian. As you continue your journey to become the Pokémon Champion in the Galar region, remember that every Pokémon on your team brings its own unique charm and abilities to the battle. So, embrace the adventure, train your Meowth well, and enjoy every moment of your Pokémon adventure in Galar!