How to export bookmarks from Chrome

Bookmarking is a system used by web browsers such as Chrome to help users find specific web pages. Instead of writing down a long universal resource locator (URL) or searching for a page every time, you can bookmark any web page in Chrome and access it later with a single click.

If you have too many bookmarks to manage, you can organise them into folders or delete the ones you don’t use often.

If you want to manage bookmarks in the desktop version of Google Chrome, simply go to Bookmarks manager and then easily rename, edit, move, and remove any bookmark from a bookmark folder.

To access Chrome’s Bookmark manager, use the hotkey (Ctrl+Shift+O). Alternatively, you can access it by clicking the three vertical dots visible in the top right corner of Chrome, going to the Bookmarks section, and then clicking on the Bookmark manager option.

A well-curated list of bookmarks greatly simplifies your web browsing experience. We’ll show you how to export your Google Chrome bookmarks so you can take them with you to any new browser and feel right at home.

When you export your bookmarks, you create an HTML file that you can import into multiple browsers to have all of your bookmarks transferred over. If you don’t like Chrome Sync, you could move them from one Chrome browser to another, or to a completely different browser.

To begin, launch Google Chrome on your Windows, Mac, Chromebook, or Linux computer. In the top-right corner, click the three-dot menu icon.

Then, hover your cursor over “Bookmarks” and select “Bookmark Manager.”

Select “Export Bookmarks” from the three-dot menu icon in the top blue bar on the Bookmark Manager page.

This will generate an HTML file with all of your bookmarks. You can now select where you want to save the file. If you want, rename the file and then click “Save” after you’ve chosen a location.

That’s the only thing there is to it! You can use the HTML file to install a new browser, but don’t forget to delete any outdated bookmarks. Take good care of those priceless bookmarks!