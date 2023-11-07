How to Favourite Gifs on Discord Mobile

Discord’s mobile app provides a smooth experience for users on the move, and it has grown to be one of the most widely used platforms for communication among communities and gamers. Although its text and voice chat features are its main draws, it also offers an incorporated GIF feature that lets users express themselves in a lively and entertaining way. In addition to sending GIFs, you can like and arrange them for convenient access. We’ll walk you through the process of favourite GIFs on Discord mobile in this article, complete with easy-to-follow steps.

Get Discord Mobile open

To begin favouriting GIFs on Discord mobile, use the Discord app on your tablet or smartphone. Ensure that you have access to your account.

Open a New Chat or Go to an Already-Opened One

You must use the GIF picker in order to favourite a GIF. To accomplish this, you can either navigate to an existing conversation and send or save a GIF, or you can start a new chat with a friend.

Get into the GIF Picker

Look locate the message input field in the conversation, which is typically indicated by a smiling face. To access the GIF and emoji pickers, tap on this icon.

Look for a GIF

Using the search bar at the top of the GIF picker, you can look for GIFs. Enter search terms associated with the GIF you wish to like. Discord will present you with a collection of GIFs that fit your query.

Choose a GIF

Choose a GIF to favourite by looking through the collection. To include it in the message entry field, tap on it. Sending it to your conversation can now be done as usual.

Your Favourite GIF

Please take a time to like the GIF before emailing it. Tap the star icon next to the GIF to accomplish this. You can then add the GIF to your favourites for quick access at a later time.

Verify Your Favourite

The GIF has been added to your favourites, as indicated by the confirmation message that appears after you hit the star icon. The GIF can then be sent in your chat as intended.

Get to Your Best GIFs

You may quickly access a GIF at any time after you’ve favourited it. Return to the main chat screen and tap the smiling face symbol again to bring up the emoji and GIF choices. You may access all the GIFs you’ve favourited by tapping on the “Star” tab located at the bottom of the picker.

In summary

Keeping your favourite animated expressions close at hand for your conversations is as easy as favourite GIFs on Discord mobile. With Discord’s GIF feature and the option to favourite GIFs, you may express yourself creatively or share humorous moments with others, making it an even more pleasurable experience. So feel free to start amassing your collection of your best GIFs on Discord mobile right now!