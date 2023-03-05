How to find archived emails in Gmail

Our daily influx of emails may rapidly cause our inboxes to become clogged. Use Gmail’s “Archive” feature to save messages and significant attachments without cluttering your inbox.

In this post, we’ll go through the definition of archived emails, how to access them in Gmail, and some commonly asked questions regarding them.

What do Gmail’s “archived emails” mean?

In Gmail, archived emails are those that the receiver has instructed to be placed in the service’s archive folder. Instead of deleting or leaving the email in the inbox, the archive tag keeps the email together with other messages in the same folder. By selecting the “All Mail” icon and conducting a search for the required email using the sender’s information, delivery date, or subject line, you may retrieve archived emails.

How to access Gmail’s archived emails

Emails that have been archived stay there until you delete them, transfer them to your inbox, or get a response. An archived email’s response will automatically show up in your inbox when it is replied to. The procedures below should let you retrieve any archived emails in Gmail.

1. Access your Google Mail account.

Use your Gmail email address and password to get into your account. Via the browser on your computer, the Gmail app on your smartphone, or other devices, you may access your account. Find the hamburger menu that shows the email labels on the left side of the screen once you log into Gmail.

2. Use the Gmail dashboard to navigate

Find the “All Mail” folder first before going to your archived emails. The “All Mail” folder may be found on the dashboard’s left side of a web browser. To see the “All Mail” symbol if it isn’t already there, select the “More” link at the bottom of the menu. Click the “All Mail” label to view all of your Gmail messages, including those that have been preserved and those that have been discarded. While they are not in your inbox, archived emails are still kept in your Gmail account.

3. Go through “All Mail” to find any old emails.

Click the “All Mail” label and navigate through the messages until you locate the archived email you’re looking for. As an alternative, you may use Gmail’s search box to look for the message. You may focus your search by entering the sender’s email address, or you can expand it by clicking the Advanced search icon to the right of the search field. You can enter information like:

Date of transfer or receipt Subject

Words to use in the message

Data volume

Sender sRecipient

What attachments the message contains

If you are unsure of these specifics, open the search field, enter one or two terms you are certain will occur in the desired email, and then press “Enter.” The number of results decreases as you type more words. Use as few terms as possible to start, then add more to limit the results. The majority of the time, Gmail shows all messages that include the phrases you enter.

4. Transfer the deleted email to your inbox.

Click the “Move to Inbox” button at the top of the dashboard to remove the email from the archives. The email message is now available in your inbox.