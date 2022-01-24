How to Find keywords for Better Amazon SEO

It’s a well-known fact by now that Amazon acts as a search engine of its own for products online. We may use Google to search for information but more than 60% of shoppers online begin their searches for products on Amazon. This has increased the need for better Amazon SEO. And what contributes to the most important part of SEO? Keywords of course! Amazon Keywords are at the core of the Amazon algorithm and facilitate a higher ranking on Amazon SERPs.

Amazon keyword research is the process of searching for words and phrases that customers use as search terms while looking for products. Keyword research into what’s most suitable for your listings is important but you also need to conduct competitor keyword research to understand what’s working for them and why.

Keyword research for enhanced Amazon SEO

There are several ways to go about keyword research. Here are some methods:

1. Amazon auto-complete

The Amazon search bar has an auto-complete feature. What you can do is type queries that you think people are using, into the Amazon search bar. As you type into it, Amazon attempts to complete your search query with automated suggestions. These suggestions are generated based on actual search terms that customers are entering into the search box to find your products. These are the top terms being used by people to search for your product, with the most frequently used at the top of the list. Thus, that qualifies them as very viable options to be used in listings as well as PPC campaigns. They improve your chances of performing better on the Amazon search engine. This method is especially useful when you’re first creating a list of keywords while starting out on Amazon and don’t know where to start. This method costs no money and is an extremely efficient way to get keyword suggestions for both the most frequently used terms, as well as for those that are excellent for long-tailed search strategies using specific phrases.

2. Leverage Google auto-complete

Yes, people begin their search for a product on Amazon most of the time as mentioned earlier, however, Google has still not lost its relevance in this field. A lot of people still do begin their product searches on Google. That is why you should not ignore keywords that have the power to boost your Google rank. Just like you did on Amazon, here too an easy method for finding Google-specific keywords is by typing your product-related keywords into the Google search bar and looking at the suggestions provided. It’s a rather simple strategy that yields substantial results. You can then enter these search terms into an Amazon keyword tool to get data and analytics like CPC, search volume, and more.

3. Amazon backend keywords

Finding Amazon backend keywords employs the same method of keyword research. You need to search for all the words that are relevant to your product and use them in your product listings as part of the title, description, and bullet points. So usually, sellers end up stuffing their product listing with keywords but this is counterproductive. This is where Amazon backend keywords come into the picture.

Whatever keywords you think are most relevant to your products, prioritize them and use them accordingly in your listing copy. Afterward, anything that you couldn’t include in your listings will go into your backend search terms field. This means they are still a part of your listing but they are hidden from the customers. When a customer enters any of those search terms, your listing will be displayed but they will not be able to see those keywords openly in the listing and that is why they are called hidden keywords. Backend search terms are key to improving visibility and driving conversions.

4. Competitor analysis

Keyword research helps you scope out the competition by uncovering the keywords competitors are using to rank their products on Amazon SERPs. Understanding what keywords they are using will help you understand their keyword strategies and you can then leverage it to your advantage. To analyze competitor keywords for any given Amazon ASIN and find out what they’re ranking for as well as what they should be ranking for but aren’t, you can use a Reverse ASIN tool. This will give you insights into what keywords you should be using in your listings. However, one must not try to replicate a competitors’ keyword strategy down to the T. What you need to do is use the data you collect to create your own keyword strategy and finetune it to make it even better.

5. Keyword qualities

It is best to find keywords that have low competition and high potential. Amazon sellers can benefit from keywords that are high in volume yet have medium to low competition. Keywords with high search volumes bring you more exposure, but that means they will also have competition and this makes it more difficult for sellers to stand out, especially when multiple brands use them. While conducting Amazon keyword research, you must analyze the level of competition for the keywords of your choice. Leverage keyword research tools to identify keywords with a reasonable amount of competition and then you can work your way up to the high competition terms.

Conclusion:

Using the right keywords is key to ranking well and boosting your sales on Amazon. Keyword research should be conducted systematically and periodically because it is important to keep updating your list of keywords for SEO as well as Amazon PPC. Focus your keyword research on finding both long-tail keywords as well as short-tail and exact match keywords. A balanced mix of all types helps with a better Amazon A9 ranking.

Author’s Bio:

Arishekar N is the Senior Director of Marketing and Growth at SellerApp, an e-commerce datas analytics solution. He is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of marketing strategies, as well as increasing process efficiency by executing cutting-edge Search Engine Optimization strategies at SellerApp

Arishekar has over 10 year of experience in marketing analytics and SEO. He has worked as a Digital Specialist for the tech giant IBM and most recently as the Senior Marketing Specialist for ZioTive Technologies where he enhanced their site structure by increasing website and mobile usability. Previously, he worked as a Senior SEO Analyst for Star Group where he was responsible for managing SEO Audits and analytics