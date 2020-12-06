Cyberpunk 2077 has a green check to be released this year!

Cyberpunk 2077 has got a green check to be released this year! The most awaited round of 2020 is at long last the year to recognize the RTX 3080 Cyberpunk 2077 variant of the card. Beforehand Cyberpunk 2077 delivered the RTX 2080 Ti rendition and an OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk release.

The wait is almost over! If you’re looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it’s available, here’s a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

CYBERPUNK 2077 RELEASE DATE!!! It’s coming! pic.twitter.com/keTYkEDg32 — Caffeinated Ninjah |☕🎮☕| Demon’s Souls (@Ninjahguru) December 1, 2020

4 days left until the release of #Cyberpunk2077 Come in store and Prepurchase your copy today to avoid those pesky queues on launch day. Plus take advantage of the breath taking deals when you trade in select titles against your copy!#CheaperWhenYourTradeInAtGAME pic.twitter.com/EAw3NmJrp7 — GAME Dumfries (@GAME_Dumfries) December 6, 2020

CD Projekt Red releases the limited edition RTX 3080, followed by a giveaway.

The impending Cyberpunk is advertised up from E3 in 2013. Presently CD Projekt Red is delivering the RTX 3080 Cyberpunk restricted release of the card. The card mirrors the magnificence of Night City. The reference model gets a yellow and white highlight with a Cyberpunk logo.

The twitter memes for Cyberpunk 2077 are going wild

4 days till @CyberpunkGame! ITS FINALLY HAPPENING! Will definitely be worth the wait! #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/SG8QY4Ukkv — LozzaRozza 🇬🇧🎮 (@lozza_rozza) December 6, 2020

Me launching #Cyberpunk2077 for the first time pic.twitter.com/lKTeujxsBn — Sarfraz is waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 (@Raven__Punk) December 6, 2020

“I bet he’s thinking about other women” #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/Vm0Lu6XR4L — Cyberpunk 2077 Countdown + News (@PlayCyberPunk) December 6, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077: *releases in 4 days*

All of my teachers: pic.twitter.com/fQge5P3KAF — door (@UntamedDoor) December 6, 2020

Till the date the organization has not spoken of official information from CD Projekt Red or even Nvidia about the giveaway. Because this version is limited there are just a few numbers of GPUs. Just like the previous while Nvidia is expected to give away a couple of those GPUs to their beloved followers and fans. However, till now, there is no data apart from the information that came out with Weibo forum’s information.

The much awaited Cyberpunk is reportedly a role-play game highlighting a huge world Map. The furustic Night City as you carry on with in this very pa life as an Android. Album Projekt Red hoped to deliver the game in April 2020. In any case, following 7 months and 1 postponement subsequent to going Gold, this game is set to deliver on the tenth of December to amuse fans around the world.