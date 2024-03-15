Are you facing a daunting broken bridge obstacle in your journey through Unicorn Overlord? Fret not! We’ve got your back with this comprehensive guide on how to mend those broken bridges and pave your way to new adventures in the fantastical realms of Unicorn Overlord.

Finding Broken Bridges in Unicorn Overlord

As you traverse the vibrant overworld of Unicorn Overlord, you’ll inevitably encounter numerous barriers, with broken bridges being a common hindrance. These broken bridges signify the commencement of a captivating side quest, tasking you with locating the individual capable of restoring them to their former glory.

Locating Broken Bridges

One of the primary broken bridges you’ll stumble upon early in your exploration lies to the east of Fort Thessalon. Upon reaching this bridge, you’ll initiate the Bridge SW of Gran Corrine Overworld Quest. This quest sets you on a path to find a skilled individual who can mend broken bridges scattered across the land.

Recruiting the Right Talent

To mend these fractured pathways, you’ll need to enlist the expertise of either Mordon or Kitra. These invaluable allies become accessible to you upon completing specific quests:

Recruit Mordon: Embark on the Liberation Quest known as The Battle for Barbatimo, situated southeast of Fort Soligie. Ensure your team is leveled up to at least level 5 to undertake this mission. Recruit Kitra: Engage in The Priestess, Abducted, a crucial main quest located on the eastern outskirts of Cornia, beyond Lisiere Town. Prepare yourself for this quest by reaching at least level 8, and brace for the opportunity to rescue Scarlett.

Securing Mordon’s Services

Mordon, being the more readily available option, can be recruited shortly after completing The Battle for Barbatimo. Once recruited, he becomes pivotal in your quest to repair broken bridges. Head back to the bridge east of Fort Thessalon with Mordon in tow, and he’ll express his capability to mend the bridge. However, there’s a catch – you’ll need to gather 30 pieces of Corsite to facilitate the repairs.

Procuring zCorsite

Now, the crucial question arises: How do you obtain Corsite? Fear not; we’ve compiled some foolproof methods for acquiring this essential resource:

Foraging Sites: Keep an eye out for shimmering spots scattered across the overworld. These foraging sites present an opportunity to unearth Corsite among other materials. While Corsite isn’t guaranteed with each excavation, you’ll often stumble upon valuable resources for your endeavors. Utilizing the Quarry: Unlock access to the Quarry upon completing The Mercenary’s Trial, a quest located west of Lis de Prairie Village. This establishment grants you the privilege of mining for Corsite. Simply approach the attendant at the Quarry’s entrance with a Mining Pass obtained from completing the aforementioned quest. Each mining session typically yields 3 to 5 pieces of Corsite, necessitating multiple sessions to amass the required quantity.

Armed with these methods, embark on your quest to gather 30 pieces of Corsite. Once achieved, return to the broken bridge near Fort Soligie, and watch as Mordon works his magic, restoring the bridge to its former glory.

Navigating the broken bridges of Unicorn Overlord may seem daunting at first, but with the right allies and resources at your disposal, no obstacle is insurmountable. So gear up, gather your materials, and embark on your journey to mend the fractured pathways, unlocking new horizons and adventures in the captivating world of Unicorn Overlord!