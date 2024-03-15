In the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, healing holds a pivotal role, ensuring your characters remain robust and resilient throughout their journey. Among the myriad of items available, the Amulet of Restoration shines as a beacon of healing prowess, offering invaluable utility to your party.

Securing the Amulet of Restoration is a task within reach, achievable even in the early stages of Act 1. Your journey begins by venturing into the depths of the Underdark, accessible through various entrances scattered across the game world. Once you’ve navigated the treacherous tunnels and emerged into the eerie expanse of the Underdark, seek out the Myconid Colony.

Finding Derryth Bonecloak

Within the Myconid Colony lies the encampment of Derryth Bonecloak, a notable merchant offering a variety of wares, including the coveted Amulet of Restoration. Should you require assistance in pinpointing the Myconid Colony or Derryth Bonecloak’s precise location, refer to the accompanying map screenshot, clearly marking her presence with a merchant indicator.

Approach Derryth Bonecloak and engage her in conversation. While interacting, you may opt to undertake the Find Baelen quest, a venture that promises both experience points and opportunities to strengthen your party members. Following this exchange, inquire about Derryth’s inventory, unveiling the Amulet of Restoration available for purchase at a modest price of 276 Gold.

The Amulet’s Powers

The Amulet of Restoration boasts an array of spells and buffs designed to bolster your party’s resilience:

Healing Word (Once per Long Rest): mends a visible ally for +1d4 + WIS/CHA Modifier.

Mass Healing Word (Once per Long Rest): mends up to 6 allies for +1d4 + WIS/CHA Modifier.

The Amulet’s Potential

The Amulet of Restoration extends beyond mere healing, offering versatility in character builds. Primarily, it serves as supplementary support for primary healers like Shadowheart, providing additional casts of Healing Word and Mass Healing Word to conserve precious spell slots.

However, its potential transcends traditional healer roles, presenting intriguing possibilities for multiclass combinations. A notable example is the Paladin/Cleric multiclass, where the amulet enhances both melee prowess and utility spellcasting, transforming the character into a formidable frontline combatant and healer.

The Paladin/Cleric Multiclass

In the Paladin/Cleric hybrid build, emphasis is placed on Charisma (CHA) for potent spellcasting and Wisdom (WIS) for clerical utility. Strength (STR) fuels melee combat, while heavy armor and shields bolster defense, ensuring the character excels in both offense and defense.

Smites serve as the primary source of damage, complemented by Lay on Hands for substantial healing bursts. Meanwhile, cleric spells such as Cure Wounds and Mass Healing Word provide additional support, enabling the character to pivot seamlessly between offense and healing as the situation demands.

The versatility of the Paladin/Cleric multiclass, augmented by the Amulet of Restoration, ensures adaptability in diverse combat scenarios. With enhanced healing utility alleviating spell slot pressure, characters can unleash devastating smites while providing crucial support to allies.

In essence, the Amulet of Restoration represents a catalyst for innovation, redefining existing builds and paving the way for new, captivating playstyles. Whether enhancing traditional healers or empowering unconventional multiclass combinations, its presence enriches the Baldur’s Gate 3 experience, inviting players to explore uncharted territories of strategy and adventure.