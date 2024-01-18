Call of Duty: Warzone, players were eagerly anticipating the Season 1 Reloaded update, only to be greeted by a slew of frustrating glitches. This article aims to guide players through the maze of bugs, focusing on the notorious Menu Loop glitch that has left many players stuck and scratching their heads. Fear not, as we delve into potential solutions and strategies to get you back into the action-packed world of Warzone.

Released on January 17th, the Season 1 Reloaded update brought promising additions like two weapons, the Champion’s Quest, and a thrilling Gulag event. However, it also unleashed an unforeseen wave of issues, overshadowing the excitement. Initially intended to introduce the Covert Exfil and Weapons Case features, these were put on hold, leaving players to grapple with unexpected challenges.

A significant number of Warzone enthusiasts encountered a vexing problem post-update – an infinite looping glitch at the game’s menu. As players attempted to transition from Call of Duty’s main menu to Warzone, their screens descended into chaotic mayhem, incessantly flickering between loading screens. This glitch affected users across all platforms, dampening the spirits of eager players.

In response to the escalating frustration, the Warzone development team swiftly took action, temporarily disabling the new Champion’s Quest feature. Additionally, a resourceful PC user discovered a workaround by clicking on the Rio 24/7 button and then hitting escape. The community now waits in anticipation, hoping for a speedy hotfix from Call of Duty to resolve this lingering issue.

A Dose of Reality: More Bugs Await

For those lucky enough to breach the menu barricade, another challenge emerges – an unsettling glitch triggered by interactions with supply drops. Users find their screens stuttering, plagued by black shading that rhythmically appears and vanishes around their field of view. Unfortunately, this bug rears its head on all platforms, compounding the frustration for players eager to dive into the latest season.

Tips to Overcome the Warzone Reloaded Menu Loop Glitch

1. Keep Your Game Updated

Raven Software is actively working on hotfixes and patches to rectify these bugs. Regularly check for updates manually to stay ahead of the curve and increase your chances of obtaining the fix promptly.

2. The Art of Button Mashing

An alternative method, as suggested by some vigilant Reddit users, involves incessantly mashing the start button on your controller (or escape button on the keyboard). If executed at the precise moment when the main menu briefly appears, this may summon the settings menu, liberating you from the clutches of the loop.

3. A Classic Restart

While awaiting an official fix, perform a full restart on your console or PC, along with your internet connection. Though not a guaranteed solution, a system reboot might offer a temporary respite, allowing you to squeeze in some gameplay before the glitch resurfaces.

4. Adapt and Explore

Consider exploring different game modes until official fixes are rolled out. Patience is key as the development teams diligently work towards providing a stable gaming experience. Use this time to grind and unlock new features in MW3 and Warzone, turning the waiting period into a strategic opportunity.

5. Stay Informed via Official Channels

To stay abreast of bug fixes and updates, follow official media pages for the latest information. Keeping an eye on channels like ours ensures you are among the first to know if Raven Software and Activision deploy any hotfixes to get you back into the game.

While the current menu glitch may dampen the spirits of Warzone fans, exciting developments are on the horizon. Call of Duty recently unveiled an upgraded anti-cheat system targeting mouse-and-keyboard players using aim assist deceptively. This move aims to close the door on cheaters employing software tricks, offering a fairer gaming environment for all.

Looking ahead, Warzone promises to introduce the Covert Exfil feature, providing a novel way for players to exit a match successfully. Originally slated for the battle royale mode, it seems this feature will find its place in a unique new mode, adding a layer of intrigue to the Warzone universe.