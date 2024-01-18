Samsung has officially disclosed the price tags for its highly awaited Galaxy S24 series in India, featuring the standard Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a focus on high-end features and advanced technology, the Galaxy S24 series aims to capture the interest of tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados. Let’s delve into the pricing specifics, key specifications, and the exclusive pre-booking perks accompanying Samsung’s newest flagship lineup.

Pricing Details

Samsung has established competitive cost for the Galaxy S24 series in India, tailoring to various storage configurations and user preferences:

Samsung Galaxy S24 – 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – INR 79,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 – 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage – INR 89,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus – 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – INR 99,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus – 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage – INR 1,09,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – INR 1,29,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage – INR 1,39,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 12 GB RAM + 1 TB storage – INR 1,59,999

The cost strategy positions the Galaxy series as a premium offering in the smartphone market, catering to users with diverse preferences and storage needs.

Galaxy S24 series: Exclusive Pre-Booking Incentives

Samsung has initiated the pre-booking phase for the Galaxy S24 series in India, presenting attractive advantages for early adopters: Individuals pre-ordering the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ will be entitled to benefits totaling INR 22,000. Meanwhile, those choosing the Galaxy S24 will be eligible for benefits valued at INR 15,000, encompassing perks like upgrade bonuses and storage enhancement offers. Additionally, participants in the “Samsung Live” pre-booking event stand to receive an extra exclusive gift – a Wireless Charger Duo valued at INR 4,999. These exclusive incentives enhance the pre-booking process, enticing patrons to secure their Galaxy S24 devices promptly and enjoy substantial advantages.

Galaxy S24 series: Variety of Colors

Samsung is providing a vibrant scope of colors for each model in the Galaxy S24 series, allowing patrons to choose based on their preferences and styles:

Galaxy S24: Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black

Galaxy S24 Plus: Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black (1 TB storage model available only in Titanium Gray)

The diverse color options add a touch of personalization, giving users the freedom to select a device that aligns with their aesthetic preferences.

Key Specifications

The Galaxy S24 series boasts impressive specifications, catering to patrons seeking cutting-edge technology and high-performance attributes:

Galaxy S24: 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, Exynos 2400 chipset, 50 MP triple rear camera setup, 4,000 mAh battery, and 25W fast charging.

Galaxy S24 Plus: 6.7-inch QHD+ display, larger 4,900 mAh battery.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: 6.8-inch QHD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 200 MP quad rear camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, Titanium frame, and built-in S Pen stylus.

These specifications underscore Samsung’s commitment to delivering top-tier performance, innovative camera capabilities, and an enhanced user experience.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series marks a significant milestone in the smartphone landscape, offering a blend of premium features, striking designs, and exclusive pre-booking benefits. The pricing strategy positions the Galaxy S24 series as a competitive player in the premium smartphone segment. As consumers eagerly await the official release, the Galaxy series is poised to make a lasting impression with its cutting-edge technology and a variety of choices to cater to diverse user preferences.