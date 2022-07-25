Smartphones are great and having those boxes on them, often called as applications or apps are a great way to begin doing various tasks on your smartphones, from listening to music to calling people around. Apps are everything on your smartphone and the best overall experience of using a smartphone is delivered by Apple in their famous iPhones.

Initially when Android phones were launched, they used to hang a lot and iPhone came up with this marketing strategy that iPhones never hang in the middle of the task. The software is clean, and it is closed source unlike Android OS.

This is true but iPhone applications also do hang because it is a gadget and technical bugs, and glitches can happen for various reasons and it is somewhat normal now. You know, even having low storage on your device can cause a bit of a lag sometimes.

Anyhow, coming back to the main point, can you force stop apps on iPhone if they start to lag or not respond?

The answer to this question is ‘Yes’, definitely there is a way that restarts your application from scratch, and it is very effective when any of your iPhone apps is non-responsive due to any XYZ reason.

How to force stop an app on iPhone?

If you have an iPhone X or later which I am assuming most of you do, the process is pretty simple and for those having old Home Button iPhones or the new iPhone SE, the process remains the same but the way of opening that option is different. Let me tell you.

On the Face ID enabled iPhones, swipe up from the bottom of your screen and hold your finger in the middle of the screen, it will show you all your recently opened apps in a horizontal tray like display from where you can force close your applications. If you have an older iPhone, just double click on the Home Button and the same horizontal list of recently opened apps will appear. Now, simply swipe up on each application to force close it. There might be a couple of apps opened from a very long time, just swipe up on the apps that you want to force close. Once you have dragged your application up and force closed it. Now, go back to that app on the menu screen and launch it.

Voila! You are good to go! If your application froze in the middle of the task and you force closed it, it will launch again and properly this time.

Try it and let us know if it worked for you.