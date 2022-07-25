How to make money on YouTube is one of the most searched lines on Google and having the condition as without making videos on YouTube and making money is a challenge that I will help you to overcome today. Possible? Of course, it is possible but like any other task, it will take your hard work and consistency to grow.

So, how to make money on YouTube without making videos? Let’s find out.

Pick your niche:

Having a niche in mind is one of the first steps that you need to do. Find your sweet spot in terms of interest where you would like to make videos. Identify the category of videos that you enjoy the most on YouTube. For instance, my favourite category is tech reviews, I love watching MKBHD and other reviewers making videos on their experience of using a product and reviewing it.

However, most channels that we watch are not using their own original content and still making money and monetizing their channel by making simple changes to the original creator, giving them credits and re-uploading the videos in order to make money. This is something very much legal and is categorized as affiliate marketing. So, find your niche.

Create your YouTube Channel:

Create your YouTube Channel, pick a catchy name and make a logo to make your channel look a little more professional. Write relevant content on the bio sections with keywords that result in high volumes of search. As per my research, having followed these steps, YouTube will not consider your channel as robot.

Monetize your Channel:

In order to monetize your YouTube channel, you need to have at least a minimum of 1000 followers and 4000 hours of watch time on your videos. Now, type in your keywords as per your selected niche categories, click on filter and tick creative commons. This option will filter your search based on count views where you can pick videos and re-post them as long as you are making some edits without being sued for copyright.

Search for the content that you are going to use, edit your content and re-post it on your channel with your thumbnail and title.

Be consistent:

Be consistent with your ideas, add creative clickbait titles, design thumbnails, have a storyline and edit your videos in High Definition. Following all of these steps will give you a go-ahead on monetizing your channel without actually making videos online.

Curate your videos and be consistent with your uploads. If you do these steps, you can start earning from YouTube within a month’s time. Try it on your own!