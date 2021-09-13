How to gain followers on TikTok

Around the world, TikTok has approximately 800 million monthly active users. This obviously implies that there are plenty of users on the platform to help you build a large following.

Well, until you’re a celebrity, acquiring followers on any social media site isn’t a cakewalk. But, if you’ve come this far, you’re most likely a novice looking to grow your TikTok following, right? Though you may purchase TikTok followers using various social media platforms, organically earning them has its own set of benefits. You can attract a like-minded audience that enjoys and supports your content.

Identify your target audience

You’ve probably heard the term “target audience” a few times, but if you still avoid it, you’re making a big error. The audience, like the content, has no bounds. But keep in mind that what some individuals appreciate may not appeal to others. That is why it is critical to identify your target audience on TikTok. People who will truly interact with your content and enhance engagement on TikTok make up the target audience.

Make an effort to attract your target audience to your profile once you’ve identified them. Create content based on their interests.

Use hashtags that are relevant

On the major social media sites Twitter and Instagram, as well as TikTok, hashtags play a significant role in enhancing exposure. Hashtags enhance the likelihood of being noticed by people.

First of all, discover a relevant hashtag. Using a hashtag does not imply that you should use any hashtag. Always choose one that is related to your video’s or brand’s content. If you use a random hashtag, you will draw a random audience who will be of no value to you.

Create a hashtag that is unique to you. This is a common method of doing things on Tiktok that will help your business stand out.

In the caption of your post, use relevant hashtags.

Promote your Tiktok videos across multiple platforms

You may advertise your Tiktok content on a variety of social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Cross-promotion helps you grow your TikTok following by attracting your audience from other social media platforms to TikTok.

It would be easier for you to complete this stage if you already have a large following on other social media sites. Several well-known businesses and influencers employ this technique, which has shown to yield the intended outcomes.

Post at peak hours

TikTok, like all other social media sites, has an optimal time for posting. TikTok analytics has a pro account where you can figure out when the majority of your followers are online. Your postings will have a better chance of reaching a new audience at that time, resulting in greater traffic to your profile.

You may also try out different types of content and track how well they do.

TikTok duets

Duets on Tiktok are highly popular since they generate a lot of interest. Even if you’re new to TikTok, you may produce unique content by collaborating with other TikTok users.

This technique allows you to be seen by your partner’s followers, and if they enjoy what you have to say, they will most likely visit your profile and follow you.

You can begin by collaborating with people who have the same number of followers as you, and as your following grows, you can try to team up with other well-known TikTokers.