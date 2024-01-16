The wide Roblox world of Blox Fruits comes with an exciting opportunity to master potent moves and techniques. Among them is the highly sought-after Instinct or Observation Haki, a skill that not only unveils other players’ stats but also enhances your ability to dodge attacks. Delving deeper into the game’s intricacies, we discover the upgraded version, V2, boasting faster dodge regeneration, increased radius, and various other improvements. Now, let’s explore how you can acquire and master this formidable technique in this Blox Fruits guide.

1. Setting Sail: Heading to the Floating Turtle Island for the Observation V2 Quest

To kick off your quest for Observation V2, make your way to the Floating Turtle Island situated on the Third Sea. Your target here is the Hungry Man NPC, nestled inside one of the many “fruit houses,” specifically atop the tallest one near the blocky rocks. Engage in conversation with him, and you’ll learn about his insatiable hunger, accompanied by a vague request for a “decent meal.” The challenge begins here, as the Hungry Man doesn’t provide any clues about his culinary preferences. What could possibly satisfy his appetite?

2. Gathering Ingredients: The “Decent Meal” for the Hungry Man NPC

Surprisingly, the key to appeasing the Hungry Man lies in the simplicity of an Apple, Banana, and Pineapple. While one might expect a more substantial request, these fruits are the chosen ones. Here’s where to find them:

Apple: Explore the Floating Turtle Island and locate a tall plateau crowned with a single tree. The Apple awaits you there.

Pineapple: Visit the Third Sea spawn point for the Pineapple. Head left up the stairs, enter Port Town, and continue until the road splits into two. Take a left, and near a building with crates (Pistol Billionaire), you’ll find the Pineapple inside a stall.

Banana: Journey to the Giant Tree location on the map. To the right of the Tree, on a lone island, you’ll discover the Banana below one of the two trees.

It’s crucial to note that each fruit spawns every 5 to 6 minutes in its respective area. If you meet an untimely demise while holding the fruits, brace yourself for a redo.

3. Preparing the Feast: Placing the Decent Meal into a Bowl

With the fruits in hand, the next step involves acquiring a suitable container for the Blox Fruits Observation V2 quest meal. The Citizen NPC, distinguished by a fedora and bunny ears, is your go-to for this task. Find them on the Floating Island, and they’ll present you with a challenge – defeat 50 Forest Pirates. However, this quest becomes available only once you’ve reached Level 1,800 or above. Successfully completing this combat task earns you the Bowl for the fruits.

4. Culmination: Returning to the Hungry Man to Conclude the Observation V2 Quest

Armed with the “Decent Meal” securely placed in the Bowl, return to the Hungry Man and be prepared to part with a hefty 5,000,000 Beli. Yes, it’s a significant sum, but acquiring profound knowledge seldom comes without a cost. In exchange for your Beli, the Blox Fruits NPC will impart the wisdom of Observation V2. However, certain prerequisites and considerations must be met:

You must be Level 1,800 or above and have already mastered Max Observation V1 to unlock V2.

Accumulate 5,000 Instinct Exp by successfully dodging attacks 5,000 times using Observation V1.

Possess the Musketeer Hat accessory.

Failure to meet these criteria will result in the Hungry Man deeming you a “weakling” and turning you away.

As a side note, it’s important to clarify that in the game, Observation Haki is also referred to as Instinct Haki. To avoid confusion, keep this in mind throughout your quest. For additional assistance, consider checking out JCWK’s video guide on Blox Fruits. Their concise and informative video provides a quick walkthrough of the Observation V2 questline, ensuring you stay on the right track.