How To Get “Da Maze Runner” Badge in Roblox Slap Battles

If you’re aiming to acquire the Counter Glove and earn the esteemed Da Maze Runner Badge in the popular Roblox game Slap Battles, look no further. This comprehensive guide will provide you with all the necessary information on how to obtain them.

Slap Battles is an exhilarating Roblox game where players engage in intense slap fights, utilizing a variety of gloves with unique abilities. These gloves possess both passive and activated effects, creating a chaotic and thrilling gameplay experience. If you find yourself struggling to acquire the Counter Glove and Da Maze Runner Badge, this guide will assist you every step of the way.

In Slap Battles, the objective is to slap opponents into oblivion using different gloves, earning slaps as a currency to unlock new gloves. These gloves possess various abilities, some of which are passive, while others can be activated by pressing the “E” key (or a designated button for mobile players).

Now, let’s delve into the process of obtaining the coveted Counter Glove and Da Maze Runner Badge in Slap Battles.

Step 1: Equip a Quick-Moving Glove- To begin your quest, equip a glove that provides swift movement abilities. While the Charge Glove is a recommended option, any glove that grants enhanced mobility will suffice for this purpose.

Step 2: Locate the Keypad in the Normal Arena- Enter a Normal Arena and embark on your search for the keypad. You can find it either behind the tree on Slapple Island or behind the Moyai Head/Tree on Moyai Island. Keep an eye out for these distinct landmarks.

Step 3: Input the Correct Code- To progress further, you need to input the correct code into the keypad. This code is derived from a formula that involves the number of players in your server. The formula is as follows: (Number of Players in Your Server) x 25 + 1100 – 7 = CODE. Refer to the provided solutions below based on the number of players in your current server:

1 player: 1118

2 players: 1143

3 players: 1168

4 players: 1193

5 players: 1218

6 players: 1243

7 players: 1268

8 players: 1293

9 players: 1318

10 players: 1343

11 players: 1368

12 players: 1393

13 players: 1418

14 players: 1443

Enter the correct code into the keypad, ensuring its accuracy.

Step 4: Enter the Maze- If you have inputted the correct code, you will be instantly transported to a labyrinthine maze. Your primary objective within this maze is to locate a lever on one of the walls. This lever serves as a trigger for the subsequent phase of the puzzle.

Step 5: Evade PIM and Seek the Glove- As you navigate the maze, be cautious of an entity named PIM. PIM will relentlessly pursue you throughout the maze, so swift movement and evasion are crucial. Continue running until you start to perceive a distinct blue aura or light. This ethereal glow signifies your proximity to the coveted Counter Glove. Stay within the vicinity of the blue aura and explore the surrounding area until you finally spot a white glove adorned with symbols. This is the Counter Glove you seek.

Step 6: Obtain the Da Maze Runner Badge- Once you have found the white glove, interact with it to obtain the Da Maze Runner Badge. This badge serves as a symbol of your accomplishment and signifies your mastery of the labyrinthine challenges.

Congratulations! You have successfully acquired the Counter Glove and earned the prestigious Da Maze Runner Badge in Slap Battles. These coveted rewards showcase your dedication, skill, and ability to navigate complex puzzles within the game.

In conclusion, embarking on the journey to obtain the Counter Glove and Da Maze Runner Badge in Slap Battles requires strategic thinking, dexterity, and perseverance. Remember to equip a quick-moving glove, locate the keypad, input the correct code, navigate the maze while evading PIM, and search for the white glove adorned with symbols. By following these steps diligently, you’ll soon possess the Counter Glove and proudly display the Da Maze Runner Badge as a testament to your prowess in Slap Battles.

Comments

comments