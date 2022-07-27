Having a MacBook is something really awesome, trust me when I say this because I come from a Windows PC background. If there is one thing, I have noticed is that every Windows user wants to buy a MacBook at some point, but the opposite is never true.

MacBook provides you with a ton of great features that Android can only begin to imagine and one of them is the beloved ‘Dark Mode’ feature that lessens the strain on your eyes and gives you a different, darker perspective of your favourite MacOS applications.

For those of you who do not own a MacBook, you must have heard or used this Dark Mode feature on iPhones. It is true that sitting in front of your laptop will eventually fry your eyes and can give you severe headaches in the long run, but this feature might ease off a significant amount of strain from your eyes.

So, if you have a MacBook and are unaware of this brilliant feature. Let me help you figure out the steps to turn this feature on/off.

How to get ‘Dark Mode’ on Mac?

Follow the below mentioned steps to enable Dark Mode on your MacBook:

Go to the Apple Logo in the top left corner of your screen. Click on System Preferences. Go to General. Select Dark Mode. Voila! You have successfully enabled Dark Mode on your Mac.

Once you have switched this feature on, you will notice that all proprietary MacOS applications such as Notes, Apple Music, Photos and Safari have turned to a much darker shade than before, emitting lesser light. Once you turn this on, even your Apple wallpaper will turn darker.

However, please do not expect third party apps to turn dark as well because they will not. Only some third-party applications that have introduced dark mode can be affected, while the rest of them will continue to remain white or whatever bright colour they had before.

If you are using Safari, you might have to download an additional extension to turn all websites darker with dark mode.

If you wish to toggle between Light Mode and Dark Mode, Go to Control Centre on your Mac, then click on Display. There you will find two adjacent options for toggling between Dark Mode and Light Mode.

In the Display setting of the System Preferences, there is also an option “Auto”.

This option will automatically toggle light mode on/off as the day passes.

This is my current setting and it is absolutely amazing!