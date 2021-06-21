How to get Disney filter on Instagram

Recently, a very viral trend has been quietly taking over the Internet, and if you are confused about what we are referring to, it is the Disney Pixar face filter on Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok. The social media company has introduced a new Cartoon 3D Style lens that turns your selfies – or any other picture with a person in it – into Disney Pixar characters. The filter can be used both for taking photos and videos.

While Snapchat has this filer in-built in its system, some users on Instagram also wished to do the same. Unfortunately, the filter is exclusive to Snapchat. That being said, there are a couple of third-party applications available on the app store that can manipulate images to cartoon characters. CartoonMe is one such app that you can use to turn either freshly taken selfies or photos in the gallery into cartoon characters or even caricatures. Using the app is easy. All you have to do is open the app, tap on ‘Get started,’ and press the ‘Upload photo’ option.

The page that you will be directed to will prompt you to choose between taking a selfie or uploading a photo from your photo gallery. Once you have done this, you will be asked to unlock the photo, watch the 15-second ad – assuming that do not want to sign up for a subscription – and the photo will then be turned into a 3D cartoon. An alternative option for you to use is the Voila AI artist app which offers a 3D cartoon mode.

If you still do not seem to be not convinced, here are some reactions from people who have used this lens.