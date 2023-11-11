How To Get Eggs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Breeding Pokemon has always been a significant aspect of the Pokemon series, dating back to Generation II. Since then, the process has remained consistent, involving leaving two Pokemon at the Daycare and returning later to find an egg. Placing the egg in the party and walking around with it would lead to hatching after a specific number of steps. While this core concept has persisted through the generations, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduces a unique twist to the process. For those curious about breeding in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, this guide provides insights into everything related to breeding and how it operates in Generation 9.

Breeding Pokemon

In contrast to previous generations, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet does not feature a Daycare. Instead, all breeding opportunities and egg production occur during a player’s Picnic. This change offers more convenience, allowing players to breed Pokemon almost anywhere. Setting up a Picnic is as straightforward as entering a menu and tapping a few buttons. When a male and female Pokemon (in the same Egg group) are present at the picnic, there’s a chance to produce an egg during the moment of respite.

The eggs created are located inside a special basket on the ground near the table. After setting up the picnic and waiting for a bit, players can check their Picnic Basket by interacting with it at the table. If an egg has been produced, the game will notify players, asking if they would like to take them. Once an egg is taken, it is automatically added to the player’s box. Players can then move the egg into their party to initiate the hatching process.

Eggs can also be found at a friend’s picnic or when hosting one with friends through online multiplayer union. Any Pokemon present can create an egg as long as they are of the appropriate gender and in the same egg group.

Hatching Eggs

Hatching eggs in Generation 9 hasn’t undergone significant changes. To hatch an egg, players need to place it into one of their party slots. Once there, players should move around as much as possible to encourage the egg to hatch. Fortunately, players have the assistance of Koraidon (or Miraidon, depending on their version) to roam around. Additionally, the speed at which eggs hatch can be increased by using the dash ability, acquired after completing the first Titan Pokemon quest. Racing around any area on their mount will prompt a notification that the egg is hatching, followed by a small cutscene revealing the results.

Finding Ditto

For dedicated Pokemon breeders, obtaining a Ditto early on is crucial. With Ditto, players only need to bring one specific Pokemon and gender to the table, eliminating the need for dedicated pairings for each Pokemon and saving a significant amount of time.

Ditto is primarily found in West Province (Area Two) and West Province (Area Three). However, locating Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is more challenging than in previous releases. Unlike its usual pink-colored blob-based form, Ditto disguises itself as other Pokemon, lacking the simple Ditto face that typically distinguishes it from the rest of the Pokemon in the area. When engaging a Ditto masquerading as another Pokemon, it instantly transforms into its normal shape once the battle begins.

A helpful tip is to “lock on” to the Pokemon to check if it’s a Ditto before engaging it. The first time players encounter a Ditto (having not logged it in the Pokedex), its name will appear as ???, and afterward, it will display as Ditto, even if currently disguised as another Pokemon.

Increase Breeding Chances

While Pokemon should breed fairly quickly during a Picnic, there is a way to boost the rate at which players receive eggs. Crafting the right Sandwich grants a buff called “Egg Power,” which proves useful in reducing the time it takes for Pokemon to produce an egg during a Picnic event.