Cybertruck’s Ground Clearance Tested by Off-Road Stairs: What else do we know about the beast?

A recent sighting of a Tesla Cybertruck prototype effortlessly navigating a series of off-road stairs at the Hollister Hills State Vehicle Recreation Area in California provided a striking demonstration of its impressive ground clearance. The truck’s air suspension system, capable of a 4-inch height adjustment, significantly enhances its off-roading capabilities.

Anticipation is high that Cybertruck’s off-road performance is going to be significant selling point. It boasts a durable exoskeleton, a high wading depth, advanced traction control, impressive approach and departure angles, and can receive over-the-air updates to improve its off-road capabilities. The spacious cargo area can accommodate a variety of off-road gear, and it is capable of towing up to 14,000 pounds.

Overall, the Cybertruck is well-equipped for off-road adventures and is sure to appeal to those seeking a capable electric pickup truck.

As the launch of the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck approaches, let’s look at the new revelations of the truck’s key features and capabilities:

Production and Design Innovations at Giga Texas

The Cybertruck is in the final stages of testing, with the first deliveries scheduled for November 30. It features a 48-volt low-voltage system, an 800-volt high-voltage system, and a new air suspension with 14 inches of travel. Additionally, it includes a second 8-inch screen for rear passengers, programmable interior ambient lighting, and impressive durability, such as being bulletproof to certain weapons. Drone shots of Texas Gigafactory by Joe Tegtmeyer suggest that Tesla is producing Cybertrucks with white interiors confirming speculations that rose from Top Gear’s recent review.

Customization and Aesthetics

Other than recent spotting of a Cybertruck with white interior, Tesla’s Chief Designer, Franz von Holzhausen, was seen driving a matte black-wrapped Cybertruck, hinting at potential color wrap options for customization. Premium color wraps are already offered for Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, and similar options, ranging from $7,500 to $8,000, are expected to be available for the Cybertruck. These wraps not only enhance aesthetics but also protect the vehicle. Although Cybertruck’s exoskeleton design does not really require wrapping, this interior option adds another dimension of customization to the Cybertruck, catering to a wider range of preferences.

Beast Mode

Elon Musk revealed on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast that Tesla is targeting a sub-3 second 0-60 time for a specific variant of the Cybertruck, referred to as the “Beast Mode.” Expectations for this version include a range of over 500 miles on a single charge, a towing capacity of over 10,000 pounds, and a payload capability exceeding 3,500 pounds. The starting price is anticipated to be around $40,000, making it a competitive option in the electric vehicle market.

Despite the unique production challenges and a revised production timeline, Tesla remains committed to delivering a vehicle that not only meets stringent safety standards but also reshapes the electric truck market, with an ambitious target of manufacturing around 200,000 units annually, aiming to scale up to 250,000 units by 2025. As the November 30 launch event approaches, these insights into the Cybertruck’s design, customization options, performance capabilities, and off-road prowess continue to build excitement and curiosity among Tesla fans and the automotive industry at large.