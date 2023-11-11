Game-Changer: Polestar Unveils 5-Minute EV Charging Prototype

In the dynamic world of electric vehicles (EVs), Polestar, a Volvo sub-brand owned by a Chinese company, is ready to revolutionize the charging landscape with its latest innovation. The company has been hard at work developing an ultra-fast-charging battery capable of recharging 100 miles of range in mere 5 minutes, a significant leap for the industry. This breakthrough was unveiled during Polestar’s Day event, where it was announced that a Polestar 5 prototype has already been equipped with these cutting-edge batteries, indicating their imminent readiness for mass production.

Polestar’s commitment to rapid charging is a noteworthy advancement in the EV arena. The prototype features batteries with an astounding 350kW acceptance rate, marking a substantial improvement in charging capabilities. While some existing chargers can achieve such high rates, they are not widely available, and only a few electric vehicles can take full advantage of their potential. In comparison, Lucid Motors claims a similar peak charging rate for its Air sedan, offering an impressive 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes.

Polestar’s collaborator in this endeavor, StoreDot, is introducing an innovative approach to battery technology, specializing in organic and inorganic compound synthesis to significantly accelerate EV charging rates. Their projections include reducing the 5-minute charge per 100 miles to just 3 minutes by 2028, with an even more ambitious aim of 2 minutes by 2032.

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot’s Chief, expressed pride in Polestar’s pioneering role as the first automotive company to showcase their extreme fast-charging battery cells in a drivable prototype. The ongoing integration efforts into production cars are expected to yield promising results in the near future. Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, envisions a transformative ownership experience for EV users, highlighting the potential to recharge in minutes, thanks to StoreDot’s innovative batteries combined with Polestar’s advanced electric powertrain.

An interesting aspect of StoreDot’s technology lies in the batteries’ flat charge curve, eliminating the need for ramp-up or ramp-down. The company claims there is no degradation in charging performance over the cells’ lifespan, attributing this to the substitution of graphite with silicon in its lithium-ion batteries.

However, Polestar faces a practical challenge despite these significant strides. While the commitment to the NACS standard charging port aligns Polestar with industry standards, there are current limitations with Tesla’s NACS standard Supercharger, capped at 250kW, requiring the global rollout of V4 Superchargers to meet the required 350kW delivery. Electrify America, already offering this capacity on the CCS standard, sets a precedent.

Nevertheless, Polestar remains optimistic, aiming to launch its “100in5” battery pack on production lines by 2027, with the even more ambitious “100in3” solid-state battery packs to follow in subsequent years.

In the realm of fast-charging EVs, Polestar has emerged as a notable player, joining the likes of other leading contenders:

– Tesla Model S Plaid: Capable of charging to 80% of its capacity in just 28 minutes using a Tesla Supercharger.

– Lucid Air Dream Edition: Able to charge to 80% of its capacity in 31 minutes using a Lucid DC fast charger.

– Porsche Taycan Turbo S: Offering fast charging, with the ability to charge to 80% of its capacity in 22.5 minutes using a Porsche DC fast charger.

– Rivian R1T: Providing fast charging, with the capacity to charge to 80% of its capacity in 30 minutes using a Rivian DC fast charger.

– Ford F-150 Lightning: Offering fast charging, able to charge to 80% of its capacity in 35 minutes using a Ford DC fast charger.

These advancements underscore the ongoing evolution of EV technology and the relentless pursuit of faster and more efficient charging solutions, setting the stage for a future where EV owners can power up their vehicles in a matter of minutes, fundamentally reshaping the electric mobility landscape.