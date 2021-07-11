How to get ESPN plus on iPhone and Android

ESPN Plus has now made it possible for you to access sports content very easily with the introduction of the ESPN Plus mobile application. The app promises to not only stream the likes of UFC, MLB, MLS live, as well as its array of documentaries, but will also get the lowdown on the latest scores, fixtures, clips of the highlights, along with the option to stream live sports.

It was launched back in 2018, and now the ESPN Plus app is available to download on iOS and Android devices. Here is a guide on how you can do this.

Getting the app on an iOS device

Visit the Apple App Store. Type in “ESPN” into the search bar. Scroll to the correct app, although should be visible near the top itself. Select ‘Get’ to start downloading the app. The app is completely free. Tap on the ‘Open’ option once the app has completely been downloaded.

Getting the app on an Android device

Visit the Google Play Store. Type in “ESPN” into the search too. Select the ESPN icon and tap on the ‘Install’ button. Wait for the ESPN app to completely download. Run it and log in with your existing credentials on any social media forum, e.g. Google, Facebook, etc.

If you want to have full access beyond just scores and on-demand news on iOS and Android devices, you will have to sign up for an ESPN Plus account if you have not done so already. After creating this account, you will need to sign in through the app again.

If you do not have either an iOS or Android device, or if you simply want to download the ESPN Plus app on an entirely different device altogether, the following devices are also compatible and will be able to host ESPN Plus: