How to transfer WhatsApp backup from Android to iPhone

When you are changing devices from an Android device to an iPhone or vice versa, there are several things that you need to make note of. You are required to transfer your contacts, photos, and other files from your existing device to the new one.

When moving on to new devices, it is also important to make sure that your WhatsApp messages are transferred properly. WhatsApp does not offer a method to easily transfer data from one device to another unless both the devices use the mobile application form of the communication platform.

Here is a guide on how you can transfer WhatsApp messages from your Android device to your iPhone.

Transferring data by using dr.fone

Download dr.fone on your computer. Connect your Android phone and iPhone to the computer. Open dr.fone and press Restore social app. You will now be connected to both devices and they will be shown on the screen. Click on the Transfer button, which can be found in the bottom right corner of the screen. The process of transferring the data will begin, and you should be able to see the status on the screen. Once the process is complete, tap on the OK button and disconnect both phones.

Transferring data by using your email

Keep in mind that this process is a little more tedious since you can transfer only one chat at once.