How to Get Final Warning in Destiny 2

Destiny 2: Lightfall introduced new exotic weapons and armor pieces, including the Final Warning, which is the first Strand sidearm in the game. This weapon is powerful in both PvP and PvE and can be one of the best sidearms in Destiny 2 with the right setup.The Final Warning can mark enemies if the trigger is held down besides having tracking on hip-fire or increased critical hit damage when Aiming Down Sights(ADSing)

To access the exotic quest for Final Warning, players must first complete the entire Lightfall campaign, which will grant them access to Pouka Pond. Additionally, they will need to unlock all the Strand Aspects, Fragments, and Grenades on one character, which will require them to farm for Strand Meditations by completing activities around Neomuna and killing enemies with Strand damage.

Once players have met these requirements, they can head back to the Pouka Pond and accept the Exotic quest for Final Warning, which is called The Final Strand. To obtain the weapon, they will need to complete this quest, which involves defeating two waves of Shadow Legion looters and a Colossus, finding the Veil Spectrometer in the Typhon Imperator, and defeating a Tormentor called Imprint of Nezarec.

Players may find it helpful to use crowd control effects such as Arc blind or Strand suspend during the final encounter to make it easier. Afterward, they will need to complete Osiris’ training program in less than 5 minutes and 30 seconds. To do this, players can use Strand subclasses, which have many grapple points throughout the course, allowing them to maintain speed. Additionally, using Special Grenade Launchers such as the Forbearance can make quick work of the groups of enemies that spawn.

Once players have completed the Time Trial, they can head back to the Pouka Pond one last time to receive their new Exotic sidearm. It’s worth noting that there are Triumphs for completing it faster, with bonus points awarded if the player can manage it in less than 1 minute and 30 seconds. In any case, completing the Time Trial is the final challenge to receive the Final Warning.

In summary, the Final Warning is a powerful weapon in Destiny 2 that players can obtain by completing the exotic quest called The Final Strand. To accept this quest, players will need to meet some requirements, including completing the Lightfall campaign and unlocking all the Strand Aspects, Fragments, and Grenades on one character. Once they have met these requirements, players can complete The Final Strand quest, which involves defeating enemies, finding items, and completing a Time Trial. With patience and strategy, players can obtain the Final Warning and add it to their collection of powerful weapons.