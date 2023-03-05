US Semiconductor Companies Restricted from Expanding Production Capacity in China Under CHIPS Act

The Commerce Secretary has further clarified that companies receiving funds under the CHIPS Act must not engage in joint research or technology licensing efforts with foreign entities of concern, involving sensitive technologies or products. This stipulation is aimed at deterring domestic companies from entering into agreements like the one recently announced by Ford with China’s CATL. Along with Ford, US semiconductor companies such as Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Micron Technology, and Texas Instruments have either had or still maintain business ties with China in the semiconductor industry.

“I also want to be clear that no CHIPS dollars can be spent on stock buybacks,” Raimondo said. “This is about investing in our national security, not enabling these companies to use our money to increase their profits.”

As part of the funding conditions under the CHIPS Act, United States Commerce Department will also require American companies applying for more than $150 million will be required to outline their plans for providing affordable childcare to their workers. The condition is a reflection of the current labor market and aims to support workers and families.