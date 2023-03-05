How to Get Winterbite in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players always have something new to look forward to, with every release adding new Exotics to the game. These Exotics, whether weapons or armor, come with unique abilities that can give players an advantage in tough content. One of the latest Exotics added to the game is the Winterbite Glaive, which is the first Stasis Glaive in Destiny 2. Here is a guide on how to get it.

Before players can obtain Winterbite, they need to complete several tasks. This exotic is part of the post-campaign content, so players must first finish the Lightfall campaign on any difficulty. After completing the campaign, players will unlock a series of quests with the Archivist, Quinn Laghari. The Vex attacked the Hall of Heroes and destroyed several monuments, and the Archivist needs help restoring them.

To start restoring the monuments, players need to complete a tour of the Hall of Heroes. After that, they can talk to the Archivist, who will give them a quest for Winterbite. However, to accept this quest, players must first restore three monuments by completing three quests: Stargazer, Maelstrom, and Bluejay. These quests require players to participate in various activities across Neomuna. For example, players need to participate in public events, patrols, and loot caches/resources in the daily Vex Incursion Zone to complete Maelstrom.

It is essential to have a Power level of at least 1770 when attempting Bluejay because it requires players to complete the Partition activity, which is challenging and recommends 1770 Power. Once players complete Bluejay, they can pick up the quest for Winterbite.

To get Winterbite, players need to complete the Strider quest. The second step of this quest is partially time-gated, meaning that players need to wait for three days to complete it. Players must complete a Terminal Overload activity and unlock the Terminal Overload Key Chest in each of the three zones in Neomuna. Terminal Overload is active in only one zone everyday, so players need to wait for at least three days to complete this step of the quest.

After completing the second step of the quest, the rest is pretty straightforward. Players need to kill Cabal enemies throughout Neomuna. Any Cabal kill, whether it is in public spaces or a Lost Sector, will count towards this step. Additionally, players need to clear the Gilded Precept Lost Sector. Once they have done that, they need to restore the last monument in the Hall of Heroes and speak to the Archivist.

The final step of the quest requires players to head to Maya’s Retreat and shut off Confluxes while killing Vex in the area. Once players have completed this step, they will need to return to the Hall of Heroes to claim their reward, the Winterbite.

