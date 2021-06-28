How to get Flipkart Plus membership

E-commerce website Flipkart has started its own loyalty program for its members called Flipkart Plus. Through this initiative, customers will be rewarded for every purchase that they make from either the Flipkart website or mobile application.

Members of Flipkart Plus will be able to get several benefits, such as early access to sales, free and fast delivery of their ordered goods, earning and exchanging coins for rewards, and quicker and superior customer support. Flipkart Plus users will also be getting two SuperCoins for every Rs. 100 spent on the shopping platform’s products. They can also avail a discount of up to 10 per cent by making a payment using SuperCoins.

In order to activate Flipkart Plus membership, the user must have shopped and earned 200 SuperCoins in the last 12 months. After the coins that are needed are earned, you will be allowed to turn on the Plus membership by clicking on the ‘Join Now’ button, which can be found on the Flipkart Plus membership page.

It is important to keep in minds that users will not lose any super coins when they decide to join Flipkart Plus membership.

Flipkart will give 4 SuperCoins to Plus members every time they spend Rs 100. The non-members will earn 2 SuperCoins on every Rs 100 that they spend while shopping.

Flipkart Plus members are able to earn a maximum of 100 SuperCoins for each order, while non-plus members can earn a maximum amount of 50 coins on every order.

The coins collected will be credited to the user’s account after the return period of all the items in the order is completed.

The SuperCoins will be expired after a year at the end of the month in which they were credited.