How to get harris ip address cyberpunk

One of the greater missions in Cyberpunk 2077, “The Chase,” expects players to tackle a few riddles, including the recovery of Harris’ IP address.

Occurring at a lot further point in Cyberpunk 2077’s story, The Chase assumes a huge part in the game’s primary mission. It likewise denotes the start of V’s close connection with Waterway, assuming the players pick their exchanges and activities as needs be.

Notwithstanding, one discretionary objective that various players experience been confronting difficulty with is the part where they need to recover Harris’ IP address. To arrive at that point, they first need to open The Chase mission. This should be possible by finishing the I Battled the Law side work and meeting Waterway Ward.

Here’s beginning and end that players need to realize about recovering Harris’ IP in The Chase on Cyberpunk 2077.

The Chase starts with V conversing with Yawen Packard, where the player is approached to go to the Barren wilderness and search Waterway’s nephew’s trailer. It is in this trailer that Waterway tracks down a PC under the bed and requests that V break into it.

Nonetheless, to break into the gadget, the player requires a base knowledge rating of nine on their expertise tree.

On the off chance that the player doesn’t have nine insight focuses, they need to track down the secret word. The stereo in the lobby contains a clue to the secret word. On the off chance that players are as yet incapable to figure the secret word, it is right here: Liberum Arbitrium.

Subsequent to accessing the PC, the player needs to tap on the “Net” tab at the highest point of the screen. Right now, players will see a picture of two individuals towards the left.

Tapping the predetermined picture will land the player on the Tony’s Asylum page. Here, they need to tap on the “Records” button, which will welcome the player with a Mistake: “ATT_CART_VIDEO” Document NOT Tracked down message.

The player then, at that point, necessities to tap on the Documents tab at the highest point of the screen and burden up the ATT_CART_VIDEO record.

When these errands are finished, Waterway requests that V run their netrunner wizardry to recover extra data from the PC. As of now, players need to leave the PC and answer Waterway. Nonetheless, to recover Harris’ IP from the PC, the player needs to have something like 12 knowledge focuses on his/her Cyberpunk 2077 expertise tree.

On the off chance that the player has 12 or higher knowledge focuses, he/she will be given “Most certainly” as a reaction to Waterway’s inquiry. Subsequent to choosing the predefined reply, the player needs to play out a break. When it gets executed effectively, he/she would have obtained Harris’ IP address in Cyberpunk 2077.