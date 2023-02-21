With ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Bain & Company partners

On February 21, the US-based management consulting firm Bain & Company and OpenAI jointly launched a worldwide services collaboration to make the capabilities of the AI company available to their clients worldwide. Bain will help its clients across the world discover and apply the value of AI to maximise business potential by combining their solid digital implementation capabilities and strategic knowledge with OpenAI’s AI tools and platforms, including ChatGPT, the firm said.

“AI has reached an inflection point, and we foresee a huge wave of change and innovation for our clients across industries. We see this as an industrial revolution for knowledge work and a moment where all our clients must rethink their business architectures and adapt,” said Manny Maceda, Bain & Company’s Worldwide Managing Partner.

Businesses engaged in marketing, digital commerce, and many others are also working with Bain and OpenAI

Maceda added, “By collaborating with OpenAI, we’re delighted to have unmatched access to state-of-the-art foundation AI models so that we can create tailored digital solutions for our clients and help them realise business value.”

According to a separate announcement from Bain, Coca-Cola is the first business to join the new collaboration. “OpenAI’s technology combined with Bain’s expertise will enable massive business transformation within the Fortune 5,000. Bain’s internal adoption of this technology is also setting a standard for their clients to follow,” said Zack Kass, Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI.

The consulting firm’s clients from the software sector, including businesses engaged in marketing, digital commerce, customer relationship management, financial operations, human resources, and service operations, are also working with Bain and OpenAI.

According to Roy Singh, worldwide head of Bain & Company’s Advanced Analytics division, “this hugely exciting partnership is going to help us deliver more powerful AI solutions to our clients and help them win as their industries transform with this generational shift in technology capability.”

