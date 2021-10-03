How to get iPhone12 for under 50k in the festive season sale

The iPhone 13 series has been released, therefore now is the ideal moment to purchase the iPhone 12 in India. It’s that time of year when older iPhone models become more appealing as a result of official price drops and holiday sale discounts. Following the release of the iPhone 13 series, the price of the iPhone 12 series was officially reduced. The iPhone 12 mini is now priced at Rs 59,900, while the iPhone 12 starts at Rs 65,900. These new prices, have fallen even further during the forthcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival discounts.

Apple India has also launched a new holiday promotion for the iPhone 12 series. The firm has stated that AirPods will be given away for free with the purchase of an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 mini.

The iPhone 12, Apple’s flagship smartphone for 2020, features a stunning design and supports 5G. Since its debut in 2020, the iPhone 12 has been the greatest iPhone for the majority of consumers. It boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a ceramic shield covering, according to Apple, making the glass stronger than any previous smartphone. It also comes with 64GB of storage.

The iPhone 12 is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic Chip and has a dual-camera system with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 12-megapixel wide sensor on the back. Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capabilities are all available. The 12-megapixel TrueDepth face camera has Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR compatibility. It’s water-resistant to IP68 standards. For quicker wireless charging, the iPhone 12 supports MagSafe accessories. It is extremely light, weighing only 320g. iOS 14 comes pre-installed on the iPhone 12. It may, however, be updated to the most recent iOS 15.

On October 7, Apple will begin offering complimentary AirPods with iPhone 12/ 12 mini. It’s just valid for the Apple India Online Store, not for any other service. Users may also upgrade to AirPods Pro or AirPods with wireless charging case. They will, however, be responsible for the extra fee, which will be disclosed throughout the offer time.

Simply add the iPhone 12/ 12 mini to your basket, then on the payments page, you’ll notice the opportunity to get a free pair of AirPods.

To get to the bargains, the iPhone 12 is presently available on Flipkart for Rs. 49,999, which is a discount of Rs. 65,900 from its previous selling price. This Rs. 16,000 discount is only available for a limited period as part of Flipkart’s ongoing Big Billion Days promotion. In addition, when you trade in your old smartphone, Flipkart will give you a discount of up to Rs. 15,800.

On Flipkart, you can save even more money on the iPhone 12 by using ICICI and Axis bank credit cards, which give an extra 10% off with a maximum savings of Rs. 1,500. These bank incentives essentially reduce the iPhone’s price down to Rs. 48,499. Debit cards of ICICI Bank can also get a 10% discount up to Rs. 1,000.

The iPhone 12 is presently out of stock on Amazon, although it was available with bank deals for around Rs 60,000. As a result, if they restock, it will most likely be available again.