Apple India giving away free AirPods with iPhone 12 and 12 mini this Diwali

Apple will be giving away free AirPods to customers in India who buy their new iPhone 12 via Apple’s online store. Last year’s festive season in India, the iPhone maker held a similar offer with the iPhone 11, which was a massive success and sold out in a matter of hours.

The offer will run between October 7 to November 4, however, there’s a high possibility Apple may run out of stock beforehand. So, if you want to secure a free pair of AirPods with the iPhone 12, consider placing your order as soon as the offer will go live next week.

This special offer can only be bundled with the purchase of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, leaving out the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This offer also excludes the iPhone 13 lineup. Although Apple is giving away regular AirPods with the aforementioned offer, you can pay the price difference to upgrade to the AirPods with a wireless charging case or the flagship AirPods Pro.

The regular AirPods are generally priced at Rs. 14,900 in India. Meanwhile, the Rs. 18,900 AirPods with Wireless Charging Case will cost you an extra Rs. 4,000, and the Rs. 24,900 AirPods Pro will cost you almost Rs. 10,000 to upgrade. At the time of purchase, the discount will be applied automatically to the iPhone 12/ 12 mini transaction via Apple’s online store.

Apple notes that there are only a limited number of units available, and the promotion is only applicable while stocks last. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that this iPhone 12 + AirPods combo deal will vanish in a matter of hours. As a result, if you plan to buy the last-generation iPhone 12 or 12 mini and want to enjoy free AirPods with it, make sure to keep an eye on Apple India’s online store on October 7.

Following the introduction of the iPhone 13 lineup, the cost of the iPhone 12 in India was adjusted. It costs Rs. 65,900 for the 64GB storage variant, Rs. 70,900 for the 128GB storage model, and Rs. 80,900 for the 256GB storage variant in India. It is present in multiple colours which include black, blue, green, purple, white, and (PRODUCT) RED.

The iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, costs Rs. 59,900 for the 64GB storage model, Rs. 64,900 for the 128GB storage model, and Rs. 74,900 for the 256GB storage model. The iPhone 12 mini comes in the same colour choices as the iPhone 12.

Apple has also included trade-in offers for those who want to get additional discounts by exchanging their old iPhones. Users can also enjoy the benefits of no-cost EMI options, according to Cupertino giant.