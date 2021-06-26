How to get Johnny Silverhand’s arm in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Johnny Silverhand, the character played by Keanu Reeves in the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077, is one of the coolest NPC that we have seen in any video game so far. Throughout the game, there are many fascinating secrets that you can unlock and discover about Johnny.

In addition to getting Johnny’s car, pistol, and the Samurai jacket, you can also get Johnny Silverhand’s iconic Silver arm in the game. It is a small secret in the game and we highly suggest getting it in the memory of the character.

Acquiring Johnny Silverhand’s silver arm is actually not very difficult. In fact, if you have done a side quest named “Chippin’ In”, then you already have the arm. This is the same side quest that you need to complete in order to get all Johnny Silverhand’s items like his car, pistol, etc.

Towards the end of the mission, go to the place where they buried Johnny Silverhand’s body. This is beyond the city limits. Once you get there, a cutscene triggers in which Johnny a bit about his life in the past. But the game never actually gives you any information about the arms.

Once the cutscene is finished and the side quest is also over, simply zip open your backpack and navigate towards the end of the items till you start seeing all the junk in your inventory, such as the alcohol bottle, coffee, etc. In the end, you will be able to see Johnny Silverhand’s arm marked as a ‘misc’ item.

Simply tap on that item and you will equip it. However, it is not really known why the game does not tell you that you picked it up and why is it tagged as a piece of junk. Many players think that it is a really cool piece of item that represents Johnny Silverhand. It might just a cosmetic addition to your character that does not really add any ability or a perk, but we cannot deny that it looks fantastic.