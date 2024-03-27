Many Pokémon GO trainers are drawn to Inkay, the little and enigmatic Pokémon with a distinctive evolutionary process. Inkay must evolve into Malamar, its evolved form, using a particular method that is different from the game’s conventional evolution procedure. Follow our thorough guide to evolve Inkay in Pokémon GO if you’re keen to get this fascinating Dark/Psychic-type Pokémon to your collection.

Recognising Malamar and Inkay

Understanding Inkay and Malamar’s traits is crucial before delving into the evolution process. Pokémon of the dual types, Inkay is the base form that was first seen in Generation VI. It has the skills Suction Cups and Contrary. After evolving into Malamar, it becomes a powerful Dark/Psychic-type Pokémon with skills like Infiltrator and Contrary.

Key Point : You need 50 Inkay Candy for Inkay to grow into Malamar. The evolve button will initially be red, indicating that it cannot be evolved. However, if you turn your phone over on its side, it should flip over and turn a darker crimson, indicating that you are executing the process correctly.

The Exceptional Evolution Approach

Inkay must take a certain activity in order to evolve into Malamar in Pokémon GO, unlike most other Pokémon. This moves in the same way that Inkay does in the main series of Pokémon games, where it changes its form when the device is turned upside down to advance in the level-up system. Comparably, in Pokémon GO, to make Inkay evolve into Malamar, you must turn your phone upside down while it is evolving.

If your phone doesn’t have a gyroscope, you should be able to evolve it using its sweets alone.

Turn on or off any phone orientation locks you may have if you’re having trouble getting your phone to recognise that it’s upside down. Restarting the app after fully closing it could also be necessary to resume your game.

A Comprehensive Guide to Changing Inkay

In Pokémon GO, evolve Inkay into Malamar by following these easy steps:

Catch Inkay : Make sure you have an Inkay in your Pokémon collection before anything else. Inkay can be found in the wild or can hatch from eggs that you find in gifts or PokéStops.

: Make sure you have an Inkay in your Pokémon collection before anything else. Inkay can be found in the wild or can hatch from eggs that you find in gifts or PokéStops. Prepare for Evolution : To get ready for evolution, find Inkay in your collection of Pokémon and open its profile.

: To get ready for evolution, find Inkay in your collection of Pokémon and open its profile. Evolution Time : Choose Inkay from your collection of Pokémon and click the “Evolve” button to begin the evolution process.

: Choose Inkay from your collection of Pokémon and click the “Evolve” button to begin the evolution process. Flip Your gadget : Turn your gadget upside down as soon as the evolution animation starts. Keep it in this position until the animation of evolution is finished.

: Turn your gadget upside down as soon as the evolution animation starts. Keep it in this position until the animation of evolution is finished. Watch the Evolution : Rather from the customary evolution animation, Inkay will transform into Malamar if everything is done perfectly.

: Rather from the customary evolution animation, Inkay will transform into Malamar if everything is done perfectly. You’ve successfully evolved Inkay into Malamar in Pokémon GO. Enjoy your new addition to the Pokémon roster!

Advice for a Successful Evolution

Even though the Inkay evolution approach seems simple, the following guidelines should help make the process go more smoothly:

To prevent dropping your gadget when you flip it upside down, make sure you have a firm grip on it.

Before attempting the evolution technique under stressful situations, learn how to use it in a secure atmosphere.

To avoid any problems with touchscreen responsiveness during the evolution, keep the screen of your device clean.

Conclusion

Although it’s unique to Pokémon Go, this evolution requirement isn’t new to the Pokémon series. To evolve Inkay, the diminutive squid Pokémon that first appeared in Pokémon X and Y, players had to turn their Nintendo 3DS upside down.

Trainers in Pokémon GO might have an interesting and different experience as they evolve Inkay into Malamar. You can add this unique Dark/Psychic-type Pokémon to your party and unleash its powerful skills in battles and raids by mastering the unique evolution procedure. Never forget to relish the voyage of exploration and revelation as you navigate the world of Pokémon GO. Happy evolving!