Google Pixel 7 Series goes on Sale in India via Flipkart India

Recently, we got to see Google making its way to headlines after it was seen launching the new Google Pixel 7 series for this year. The smartphone came with a variety range of flagship specifications coupled with great software features for competitive pricing.

After launching this smartphone globally, finally, we have the Google Pixel 7 series lineup including the standard Pixel 7 and a Pro variant, Google Pixel 7 Pro has been availed for sale in Indian markets. The technology giant has reportedly joined hands with the Indian e-commerce giant and the subsidiary of Walmart, Flipkart India to sell their smartphones.

For the people who aren’t aware! The Pixel 7 series was released in India and also on other global markets officially on October 6 and as promised the selling of the smartphone in Indian markets started on 13th October. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s 2022 new flagships to arrive in Indian markets since the Pixel 3 in 2018. Let’s take a deep dive into what this smartphone features and its Indian pricing.

Google Pixel 7 series – Sale started in India

Going with official reports, the standard Google Pixel 7 comes for a starting price of just Rs. 59,999 where you get a base model coupled with 8GB of faster RAM and faster internal storage of up to 128GB.

Talking more about another variant which is the new Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone, here this smartphone comes for a price tag of Rs. 84,999 where you can avail of the base variant with 8GB of faster RAM coupled with a faster 12GB of storage as well. However, you can opt for a higher RAM and storage variant if you are willing to pay a little extra.

Banks offer provides for Google Pixel 7 Series

If you are looking to buy this Google Pixel 7 series then you can buy this smartphone now! However, this time Flipkart India is also offering many offers for this smartphone where you can avail a discount of up to Rs. 8,000 for the standard smartphone, and then you can avail of a discount of up to Rs. 15,000 for the Pro variant by using SBI Credit Card for transactions.

Conclusion – Should you consider buying Google Pixel 7 Series?

Talking more about the smartphone! Because Flipkart is providing new offers for this smartphone, but still, the smartphone will have to face heavy competition against its main competitor, Apple.

For the pricing, there are already iPhone flagships like iPhone 13 series and even the iPhone 12 series availed within the Indian markets. But, if you are among the people looking for the latest flagship as these iPhones are 1 and 2 years older models respectively, then you can consider buying the Google Pixel 7 series.