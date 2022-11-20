This article focuses on how to beat Supreme in Sonic Frontiers. The powerful bosses called Titans cannot be defeated by Sonic alone, requiring the unlocking and playing of Super Sonic. Unlike past games, in which Sonic could defeat fewer enemies with one strike, enemies in the game are tougher, and the player needs to use Sonics speed and abilities to outsmart and outmaneuver enemies using various strategies and tactics, with various enemies needing specific strategies to defeat that can be performed multiple ways.

To succeed, players will have to get close without being hurt by Super Sonics’ flying abilities and damage the large Final Boss Supreme and his floating devices using combos, avoiding attacks from the melee.

You will battle the titan called Supreme, you use the standard combat mechanics from Sonic Frontier. The huge Final Boss Supreme may be extremely intimidating to many players because of his continuous barrage of projectiles; however, in Sonic Frontiers Super Sonic Mode, players will have all the tools necessary to defeat him. After taking him down, the massive final boss Supreme will fire multiple power beams at once, which players can dodge in order to take down any other devices. As Supreme’s health drops, he will have some of his turrets fire much faster, creating an impenetrable wall.

Supreme uses its orbiting turrets to shoot waves of blasts of energy, so players will have to weave around Supreme, power up, or counterattack if the blast seems unavoidable if they want to come close enough to do any damage. Land a combo attack onto one of his orbiting turrets (stomp attacks are best at pulling it off reliably), and Supreme will shove Sonic away and shoot a barrage of lasers, which can be parried to melt his turrets down and expose him for attacks.

Unlike other titans, Supreme does not protect a Chaos Emerald, and Sonic begins the battle in his Super form. Sonic is able to turn into Super Sonic immediately, and that boss battle begins immediately.

After Sonic is dropped by Doctor Eggman in a Final Chaos Emerald, Sonic converts into Super Sonic and battles the Supreme, a Final Titan who serves as the ultimate prison for their mystical foes. The secret ending would pull out the shotgun and attempt to fire at Super Sonic as soon as he runs out of health.

Once the final boss is defeated, Sonic the Hedgehog and Sage fly together off into space. After defeating a titan named Supreme, you will see a cutscene where Sage takes possession of the titan’s body and uses it to fly through space using the Blue Blur.