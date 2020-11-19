How to get more Instagram followers

Instagram is the only social media platform that has not lost its charm since it has appeared. Other platforms like Facebook, Tiktok, and ask.fm were hype for a shorter period. But Insta is evergreen!So if you’re starting a business account on Instagram, you’ll never gonna regret it as Instagram is never going out of style.

Tips to take your followers from 0 to 10k

Whenever you start a business account, the first 10,000 followers are the hardest to gain. Why? Because people don’t know who you’re! How authentic you’re. So here are a few tips to boost your followers.

Post captivating photos

Isn’tInstagram all about photos and captions? Because all you can see on Instagram is photos. So why not post incredible pictures to attract followers and get more likes? But don’t forget to distract from your track. Follow your niche. Post pictures according to your niche.

Know your target audience

Can you get more follows without your audience? No, it’s not even possible. Your audience matters! You have to interact with them, but how can you when you don’t even know them? So, try to know your audience. Know what content they like. You might get a clue from your most liked post.

Use the right hashtags

Before following you, people have to find you. How can they find you? Either by your username or hashtags in your content. So, use the right hashtags that are mostly searched by people to get people automatically to your posts. Avoid hashtags like #follow, #followback, etc. Such types of hashtags make your post look unprofessional.

Target the best captions

Captions are secondary to photos among the things that attract your followers. Write descriptive captions for the pictures. Something that relates to the picture you’re posting. The first 120 characters of your caption are the most crucial. If it’s boring, no one is going to ‘tap more.’

Post regularly

Whether you’re gaining followers or not, don’t let your morale down. Be consistent and post regularly. You can also make a weekly schedule of what you’re gonna post next to save time.Top Instagram influencers like Kylie Jenner post once or twice a day.

Increase your reach

Do you know that the pictures you post on Instagram don’t reach all your followers? But you can expand your reach by interacting with people in comments. The more likes a post gets, the more reachable it is.

Keep up the trend

Don’t forget to follow the trend which is going on. This can help you get among the eyes of others. People are more likely to attract trendy stuff. For example, if you’re a fashion blogger, post a picture stylingOOTD that is trending.

Final words

Besides all these technical tips, the most valuable one is ’BE YOURSELF.’ Don’t be unreal. If you are going to be fake, you’re indeed ending up on fake followers too. So,try to be real, and notice the surge in the number of your followers.