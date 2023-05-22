How To Get More PokeBalls in Pokemon GO

Finding and obtaining Pokeballs is crucial for players of Pokemon GO who want to catch and raise their Pokemon. These valuable items are essential for expanding a team or exchanging Pokemon for candy. If you find yourself running low on Pokeballs, don’t worry. There are numerous methods to acquire more and continue your capturing endeavors. However, it’s important to manage your bag space to ensure you have room for additional Pokeballs and other useful items.

Through the Daily Free Box-

One convenient way to obtain Pokeballs is through the Daily Free Box offered in the in-game store of Pokemon GO. As the name suggests, players can claim this box of goodies once per day, every day they play the game. The Daily Free Box typically contains a potion, a few regular Pokeballs, and occasionally a Great Ball. While this is a great option for players running low on Pokeballs, it should not be relied upon as the sole source of replenishment due to its limited offering.

Purchasing Pokeballs through the Store-

For players willing to spend in-game currency, Pokecoins, purchasing packs of Pokeballs from the in-game store is another option. The store offers packs containing 20 Pokeballs for 100 Pokecoins, 100 Pokeballs for 460 Pokecoins, and 200 Pokeballs for 800 Pokecoins. Additionally, special boxes may be available, containing different types of Pokeballs to enhance your inventory.

Through Pokestops-

The most consistent method of obtaining Pokeballs is by spinning PokeStops and Gyms during gameplay. These locations provide players with a variety of helpful items, with Pokeballs being a common drop. As players visit more PokeStops and Gyms, they will accumulate a substantial collection of items. However, it’s important to note that if you keep spinning the same PokeStop or Gym repeatedly after it refreshes, it will stop providing items. This encourages players to explore and visit different locations for continued rewards.

Through Weekly Rewards-

Pokemon GO also rewards players based on their weekly progress in terms of distance walked. Walking certain thresholds each week unlocks various rewards, including Pokeballs. Walking 5 kilometers within a week will grant players 20 Pokeballs upon the weekly progress reset. As players increase their distance to 25 kilometers, they will receive 20 Pokeballs, 10 Great Balls, and either 500 Stardust, a Rare Candy, or a 5 km egg. The final reward tier requires walking 50 km within one week and rewards players with 20 Pokeballs, 10 Great Balls, and either 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, a 5 km egg, or a 10 km egg.

Through Research Tasks-

Another fruitful avenue to explore is Pokemon GO’s research tasks system. There are three types of research tasks available: timed research tasks, field research tasks, and special research tasks. Timed research tasks are associated with specific events and have a limited timeframe. Field research tasks are individual tasks obtained by spinning PokeStops. Special research tasks are always available. Completing these tasks provides players with rewards, including Pokeballs and other types of balls. Field research tasks are relatively easy to complete, as players can continually spin PokeStops to obtain more tasks. Since spinning a PokeStop also grants various items, this strategy is particularly useful for players looking to stock up on Pokeballs.

Finding and acquiring more Pokeballs in Pokemon GO is crucial for trainers. Ensuring adequate bag space is the first step, as it prevents unnecessary hurdles when obtaining additional resources. The in-game store offers a convenient option—the Daily Free Box, which grants a small supply of Pokeballs, potions, and occasionally a Great Ball. For those willing to spend Pokecoins, purchasing packs of Pokeballs from the store is an option. Spinning PokeStops and Gyms is a reliable method to collect various items, with Pokeballs being a common reward. Additionally, players can earn Pokeballs by achieving weekly walking milestones. Lastly, completing research tasks, especially field research tasks obtained from spinning PokeStops, can provide trainers with additional Pokeballs and other valuable items.

Comments

comments