How To Get Masterball in Pokemon GO

The Master Ball is an iconic device in the world of Pokémon. It first made its appearance in Pokémon Red and Blue in the main series games, boasting a unique characteristic of guaranteeing a 100% capture rate on any Pokémon it is used on. Pokémon GO players, especially those who have experienced the disappointment of failing to catch a Pokémon after completing a raid, are eager to obtain this powerful item. In this guide, we will explore how to obtain a Master Ball in Pokémon GO and discuss the optimal situations for its use.

Currently, the primary method of obtaining a Master Ball in Pokémon GO is through the Let’s Go Special Research, which is part of Season 10: Rising Heroes. Players can acquire a Master Ball as a reward after completing the fifth step of this research. It is important to note that this research can only be initiated within a limited time frame. Players must log into the game and begin the Let’s Go research before the season ends at 10 a.m. local time on June 1, 2023. Once initiated, players can continue the Let’s Go research at their own pace until they complete it.

For those interested in knowing the specifics of how the Master Ball is introduced during the Let’s Go research, PokeMiners on Twitter has provided a spoiler. However, for players who miss the opportunity to start the Let’s Go research or wish to acquire additional Master Balls, Niantic, the developer of Pokémon GO, has confirmed that there will be future opportunities to obtain more Master Balls. The exact mechanics of obtaining additional Master Balls remain unknown, but it is speculated that they may be introduced as seasonal special research rewards or as part of annual events such as Go Fest. Players should expect some waiting time before claiming another Master Ball.

Given the rarity and the 100% catch rate of the Master Ball, it is advisable to use it judiciously in specific circumstances. The decision of which Pokémon to use it on ultimately rests with the player. However, there are some recommendations to consider:

Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, or Moltres encountered during Daily Adventure Incense usage, which currently have a 0.3% catch rate and a 90% flee rate. These Pokémon are among the most challenging to catch in the game. Legendary encounters with high Individual Values (IVs) obtained through raids, such as Mewtwo. It is advisable to exhaust your regular Premier Balls before resorting to using a Master Ball. Incredibly rare wild encounters, including the “Lake Trio” (Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf) or Unown. The exception for Unown is if it is a letter/form you already possess or if it appears during an event when they are more common. Shiny Pokémon found in the wild. However, it is worth noting that if the shiny Pokémon is encountered after a raid, it is guaranteed to be caught with the first Premier Ball if it is landed successfully. Additionally, during events like Community Day, shiny Pokémon are more abundant, reducing the urgency to use a Master Ball.

Ultimately, the decision of when and on which Pokémon to use a Master Ball is a personal one. While it may be tempting to use it on common Pokémon like Pidgey, it is generally advised to save it for encounters with Pokémon that you consider indispensable.

A common question that arises is whether it is possible to miss with a Master Ball. As mentioned earlier, when a Master Ball is used, a special animation plays as soon as the ball is released. This animation not only ensures that the Pokémon will be caught but also adds a touch of excitement and celebration to the moment of utilizing the Master Ball.

In conclusion, obtaining a Master Ball in Pokémon GO currently involves completing the Let’s Go Special Research as part of Season 10: Rising Heroes. Players should use this powerful item sparingly and consider using it on rare or challenging Pokémon encounters. While the opportunity to acquire additional Master Balls in the future exists, the specifics are yet to be revealed. By using a Master Ball wisely, trainers can enhance their chances of capturing those elusive and highly desirable Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

