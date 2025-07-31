The Tea app, a viral platform designed to allow women to anonymously review men and share dating experiences, is now facing serious legal consequences after a massive data breach compromised the personal information of tens of thousands of users.

In the wake of the incident, two separate class-action lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Both lawsuits accuse the company of failing to protect user data and violating its commitment to safeguard personal information submitted for verification.

The breach, which occurred last week, reportedly exposed around 72,000 images — including user selfies, government-issued IDs used for account verification, and private messages. These files, according to court filings, were leaked online and circulated on various platforms.

Users Claim Promises of Anonymity Were Broken

The lawsuits were filed on behalf of two individuals — one named plaintiff, Griselda Reyes, and one anonymous user identified as Jane Doe. Both claim they joined the app with the understanding that their identities and private information would be protected.

Reyes, who submitted a verification photo to join the platform, alleges that her image was among the leaked files. Her complaint accuses the app of negligence and failing to use adequate security protocols. The lawsuit seeks financial compensation and demands that the company take corrective steps, such as encrypting all user data and deleting previously collected personal information.

Jane Doe’s lawsuit centers on a more serious use case: she claims she joined the app to warn others about a man accused of sexual assault. According to the filing, Tea had promised to delete verification images and protect her identity — promises she now says were broken.

Sensitive Data Spread on Social Platforms

Adding to the fallout, Jane Doe’s lawsuit also names the social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and 4chan as defendants. It alleges that leaked data from the Tea app was shared widely on both platforms, further compromising users’ privacy and amplifying the emotional harm.

Neither X nor 4chan have issued public responses regarding their alleged roles in the spread of the leaked material.

The lawsuit describes the data exposure as particularly damaging because it undermined the very function the app claimed to serve: protecting women by allowing them to share information and seek support anonymously. Instead, the platform allegedly made them more vulnerable.

Company Offers Identity Protection, Faces Public Scrutiny

In response to the breach, a representative for Tea previously said the company was investigating the incident and working to notify impacted users. They also stated that free identity protection services would be offered to affected individuals. However, these steps have not prevented growing backlash or the legal action now underway.

The lawsuits argue that Tea’s failure wasn’t just technical, but a betrayal of trust — especially given the app’s branding as a safe space for women to voice concerns without fear of retaliation or exposure.

Law Firms Prepare for Broader Legal Action

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs have indicated they are in discussions with other law firms and potential claimants. Although only two lawsuits have been filed so far, more are expected. The legal teams are considering consolidating the cases into a larger class-action suit to represent the full scope of affected users.

The move reflects the widespread impact of the breach and the likelihood that many other users had their personal data compromised as well.

App’s Meteoric Rise Sets the Stage for Collapse

Tea’s problems began just as its popularity peaked. The app had recently soared to the top of Apple’s App Store, even surpassing major players like OpenAI’s ChatGPT at one point. Its appeal came from a unique concept: giving women the ability to anonymously flag problematic behavior in men, post personal stories, and crowdsource dating advice.

Users could label men with “red” or “green” flags and contribute to a growing database of user-submitted reviews. The app also featured paid services, such as background checks and reverse image searches to trace someone’s online presence. These offerings, while popular, required users to upload sensitive documents for verification — the very data that was ultimately leaked.

What was meant to be a tool for safety has now become a cautionary tale about the risks of rapid growth without proper investment in cybersecurity.