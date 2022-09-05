Splitgate Epic Games Store Release Canceled

The Epic Games Store release for Splitgate has been canceled. During a summer showcase at the Epic Games Store, several games were shown, including Splitgate. Among answers to FAQs was confirming that a planned Epic Games Store launch was denied for Splitgate.

The FPS title has accumulated ten million downloads over the past month, and to celebrate its success, its creators at 1047 Games are now releasing Season 0, the next stage in the beta for the game. Details are scarce at this time about the game’s highly anticipated new release, although developers confirmed that it would be a multiplayer-focused title.

Unfortunately, both the planned debut of The Highly Popular Game in the Epic Games Store, as well as a supposed debut for Nintendos Switch console, have been canceled, according to a FAQ page. Split gate is also scheduled to finally leave Beta on September 15, introducing the induct of the infinite battle pass that players can grind on, along with the ongoing Beta Season 2 battle pass.

Going from split gate to being an actual sensation was something that shocked the team over at 1047 Games, and via a statement, the team over at 1047 Games confirmed they have made the decision to discontinue future updates for the split gate. After much deliberation, the studio decided to halt the development of updates to Splitgate in order to focus on developing the new FPS title within the universe.

Important announcement from 1047 Games about the future of Splitgate: pic.twitter.com/5E0YG1DWQm — Splitgate (@Splitgate) September 2, 2022

In a statement provided to Twitter, Splitgate developer 1047 Games explained their decision to cease work on the game, as well as assured fans that their next title would also be a Portal-based shooter. Unfortunately, while it was popular, several factors forced developer 1047 Games to scale back their plans soon on SplitgateS and discontinue any future development of Splitgate content in order to focus on developing the next installment of the series.

When even big studios such as 343 Industries are struggling to release new content regularly for Infinite Halo, it is entirely understandable that developer 1047 Games could not maintain Splitgate long-term, particularly if it had the potential to develop something better. In the end, this decision seems like simply a result of wanting to keep a very popular title healthy, and even though the news was relatively shocking, 1047s developers assured fans of the game this is not the end of Splitgate. The new game will be based on Epic’s new Unreal Engine 5 and will be utilizing portal mechanics, we are hoping to learn more about the game soon.