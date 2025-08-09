Battlefield 6 is here, and it’s bringing some big changes to PC gaming—especially when it comes to security. If you’ve tried launching the game only to be hit with a “Secure Boot is not enabled” error, don’t panic. You’re not alone. EA has made Secure Boot a mandatory requirement to play, all in the name of fairer multiplayer matches.

Secure Boot is a security feature built into Windows 10 and 11 that ensures only trusted software runs when your PC starts up. Think of it as a bouncer at a club—it keeps out anything shady before it even gets in. For Battlefield 6, this means blocking cheats that try to sneak in during boot-up, like kernel-level hacks or memory injection tricks.

EA’s new anti-cheat system, Javelin, relies on Secure Boot (along with TPM 2.0) to keep matches clean. Without it, the game won’t even launch. Some players aren’t thrilled about the extra steps, but if you want to play, enabling Secure Boot is non-negotiable.

Before You Begin: Check Your System

Before diving into BIOS settings, there are a few things you need to verify:

TPM 2.0 – This security chip is required for Secure Boot. To check if it’s enabled: Press Windows + R , type tpm.msc , and hit Enter.

Look for “The TPM is ready for use” under Status. If it’s off, you’ll need to enable it in your BIOS. Disk Partition Style – Secure Boot only works with GPT (GUID Partition Table), not the older MBR format. Here’s how to check: Right-click the Start menu, select Disk Management .

Right-click your main drive (usually Disk 0), choose Properties , then check the Volumes tab.

If it says “Master Boot Record (MBR),” you’ll need to convert it to GPT (more on that later). UEFI Mode – Your BIOS must be set to UEFI, not Legacy. To confirm: Open System Information (type msinfo32 in the Windows search bar).

Look for “BIOS Mode.” If it says “Legacy,” you’ll need to switch to UEFI.

Step-by-Step Guide to Enabling Secure Boot

Now that you’ve checked the basics, here’s how to turn on Secure Boot:

Step 1: Convert MBR to GPT (If Needed)

If your disk is MBR, you’ll need to convert it. Warning: This can erase data, so back up important files first. Here’s the safest method:

Open Command Prompt as Administrator. Type mbr2gpt /validate /disk:0 /allowFullOS (replace “0” with your disk number if different). If validation passes, type mbr2gpt /convert /disk:0 /allowFullOS and hit Enter. Restart your PC and enter BIOS (usually by spamming Delete or F2 during startup). Disable CSM (Compatibility Support Module) in the Boot menu to force UEFI mode.

Step 2: Enter BIOS and Enable Secure Boot

Restart your PC and mash the BIOS key (commonly Delete, F2, or F12 ). Navigate to the Boot or Security tab (varies by motherboard). Find Secure Boot and set it to Enabled . Some motherboards (like Gigabyte) require you to also Restore Factory Keys under Secure Boot options. Save changes and exit.

Step 3: Verify Secure Boot Is Active

After rebooting:

Open System Information again ( msinfo32 ). Check “Secure Boot State.” It should now say On . If it’s still off, double-check BIOS settings or consult your motherboard’s manual.

Troubleshooting Common Issues