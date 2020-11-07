How to get started with Whatsapp payment feature?

Novel coronavirus changed the picture of many things. However, the scenario of methods of payments is completely different since people now have adapted cashless methods. The surge of cash is now replaced with Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, and other UPI wallets. It might come as a surprise but Whatsapp Messenger, with which you chat with family and friends also allows you to process payments.

Yes, it’s true now you can send/receive the money within the chats.

All you need to keep in mind is that with the WhatsApp payment feature you can only make peer to peer money transfer and not use it to shop at stores. The Whatsapp payment feature does not enable bill payments and other facilities like directing payment to shopping websites etc.

If you are curious to know how you can exchange money like pictures and emoticons on WhatsApp, we’ll tell you how.

Here’s how you can get started with Whatsapp Payment Feature

Before setting up the WhatsApp payment feature, the first thing to make sure is that you have WhatsApp on your phone. After that, you must keep in check that the Whatsapp number you are using for making a payment is the same number registered in your bank. The next thing to make sure is that your bank account is in active state. Next, check on your play store/ app store that Whatsapp app is of the latest version available.