How to get started with Whatsapp payment feature?

- Now, share pictures, videos, emojis, and also Money!
- With the Whatsapp payment feature, you can now send money to family and friends.
Novel coronavirus changed the picture of many things. However, the scenario of methods of payments is completely different since people now have adapted cashless methods. The surge of cash is now replaced with Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, and other UPI wallets. It might come as a surprise but Whatsapp Messenger, with which you chat with family and friends also allows you to process payments.
Yes, it’s true now you can send/receive the money within the chats.
All you need to keep in mind is that with the WhatsApp payment feature you can only make peer to peer money transfer and not use it to shop at stores. The Whatsapp payment feature does not enable bill payments and other facilities like directing payment to shopping websites etc.
If you are curious to know how you can exchange money like pictures and emoticons on WhatsApp, we’ll tell you how.
Here’s how you can get started with Whatsapp Payment Feature
Before setting up the WhatsApp payment feature, the first thing to make sure is that you have WhatsApp on your phone. After that, you must keep in check that the Whatsapp number you are using for making a payment is the same number registered in your bank. The next thing to make sure is that your bank account is in active state. Next, check on your play store/ app store that Whatsapp app is of the latest version available.
The steps to enable the Whatsapp Payment feature are-
- Open the Whatsapp app on your phone
- Tap on the menu ‘Three dots’ available on the top right side of your screen
- After that, tap on the ‘Payment’ option available in the menu
- Later, choose the ‘add payment’ option available on the screen
- When the next screen appears, select your bank with which you wish to make the payment.
- After this, Whatsapp will fetch your bank details on its own.
- You will then have to confirm the bank account via SMS. You can do so while tapping on verify via SMS.
- The final step is to tap on ‘Done’ to complete the setup.
Once you will complete all these steps, with very ease you can open any chat you want to send money to. The procedure is lemon squeezy easy-peasy. Open any chat window, tap on the ‘Link’ option, and choose the ‘Payment’ header. Enter the amount you want to share and confirm the transaction by authorizing using your UPI pin.