How to get the expressify filter on reels and videos

Recently, several users have begun to try out the new expressify filter on TikTok videos, Instagram reels or stories.

By using this Expressify filter effect on various social media platforms, such as Tiktok or Instagram, you can change your face shape to a funny bulged face that makes you and viewers have a good laugh. Many of the users who tried using this expressify filter effect said that this one is the most funny face effect filter they have ever tried.

In order to get or do the Expressify filter, you have to carry out a very simple process, but most of us do not know where or how to find the original version of the expressify filter effect. You might have seen the videos using the expressify filter on Snapchat or Instagram, but the original one is available only on Tiktok.

Open the Tiktok app and in the search bar, type in the filter effect name, which is “Expressify Filter”, to find videos using the filter. After this, tap on the effect name shown above the Tiktok users username, as well.

By simply tapping on the expressufy effect filter name and pressing the video record option, you can start recording the video using this funny expressing filter effect. To make the video more funny, you will also need to show some funny expressions on your mobile camera.

After recording and finishing editing the video on the Tiktok mobile app, you can directly store it in your camera roll or gallery. Following this, you can post it to Tiktok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, etc.