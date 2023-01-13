How to Get the Harmonica in Death Stranding

In Death Stranding, the harmonica is a unique and integral item that is central to the gameplay experience. The game was directed, designed, and written by Hideo Kojima, known for his unique approach to game design and storytelling. The harmonica is given to the player by a prepper called the Musician, who is located in the southwest region of the opening map. Finding the Musician and obtaining the harmonica is a journey in itself and requires players to explore the game’s world, use the resources at their disposal, and overcome obstacles to reach the Musician’s bunker.

To find the Musician, players should start at the Distribution Center West of Capital Knot City and head west, following the river until they reach a large pond with a waterfall. The Musician’s bunker is located at the top of the waterfall, tucked away behind one of the large cliffs. To reach the bunker, players must use ladders and climbing anchors to ascend the cliff. The route is relatively treacherous and filled with hazards such as BTs and obstacles like steep inclines and cliffs. Players should make sure to bring enough ladders and climbing anchors to make their way through these obstacles and also carry container repair spray depending on the difficulty to fix any damages to their packages.

Once Sam reaches the Musician’s bunker, players will see the usual interface device. To complete the mission, Players need to deliver 2 cases of sheet music to the musician. After accepting the order, players will need to venture out and find the sheet music. This task requires players to explore the game’s world, use their map and compass, and overcome obstacles to find the sheet music. Once Sam has found and returned the sheet music, the Musician will give him the harmonica.

The harmonica is not just a quest item, but it has a real impact on the gameplay. It can be used to create special moments, such as playing it to calm down BTs and to connect with other players. The harmonica can also be used to create a sense of immersion and realism in the game, as players can see Sam physically playing the harmonica and hear the music in the game. The harmonica is also a symbol of hope and humanity in the game’s story. It is up to the player to use the harmonica in creative ways and make the most out of it. The harmonica is just one example of the many unique and creative elements that Hideo Kojima and his team have included in Death Stranding, making it a truly one-of-a-kind gaming experience.