Redfall May Release Date Potentially Leaks Online

It has been rumored that the highly-anticipated game, Redfall, will be launching on May 2, 2023, for both PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This rumor was shared by Twitter user eXtas1s, who has previously leaked information about other projects, including Hideo Kojima’s Project Overdose. While it’s important to note that this should be taken with a grain of salt, fans may soon learn the truth about the release date for Redfall at the upcoming Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct.

The Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct has been highly anticipated by fans ever since The Game Awards in December. Microsoft has finally confirmed that the event will take place on January 25, and fans can expect to learn more about a variety of games including Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, and The Elder Scrolls Online. Additionally, it has been stated that Starfield will be getting a dedicated gameplay showcase at a later date.

The May 2 release date for Redfall lines up with previous rumors that have been circulating about the game. It is known that Redfall and Starfield are set to launch on Xbox Game Pass within the first half of 2023. However, there have been recent rumors that Redfall was internally delayed by about six weeks, which could lend some credence to the May 2 release date rumor.

👀🔥 Si quedaba alguna duda, ya se puede confirmar al 100% Redfall con fecha de lanzamiento para el 2 de Mayo de 2023. pic.twitter.com/cj33h8IGcE — eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@eXtas1stv) January 13, 2023

At the Developer Direct, fans can expect to see some concrete gameplay details for Redfall. The official announcement states that there will be official gameplay shown that highlights combat, customization, bosses, and the open world via single-player and multiplayer gameplay. This should give fans a good idea of what to expect from the game and how it will play. The gameplay showcase is also expected to highlight the game’s open-world aspect and how players will be able to explore and interact with it.

It should be noted that eXtas1s has claimed to have 100% confirmed the May 2 release date for Redfall, but it’s best to wait until the official announcement from Xbox to be sure. However, with the Developer Direct coming up at the end of the month, fans won’t have to wait long to learn more about the game and hopefully, the release date as well.

In conclusion, while the May 2 release date for Redfall is still a rumor, it aligns with previous rumors and expectations for the game. Fans can expect to learn more about the game, including gameplay details and possibly a release date, at the upcoming Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct. It is an exciting time for fans of the game and the Xbox community as a whole as they await the official announcements.