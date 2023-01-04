How to Get the Pet Iguana in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has had it’s rises and falls during the years recently due to the Edgerunners web series it has seen a rise in popularity, the players are again excited to explore the open world of Night City and all it has to offer. One thing that has caught the attention of many players is the ability to have a pet iguana in the game. If you’re interested in getting your own pet iguana in Cyberpunk 2077, here’s what you need to know.

First, it’s important to note that the pet iguana is not available from the start of the game. You will need to progress through the Prologue and reach a certain point in the game before you can get a pet iguana. Specifically, you need to complete the “The Heist” main job, which is a part of a series of missions that make up the entire prologue of the main story. During “The Heist” main job is when you can acquire the pet iguana egg which later hatches into the Iguana. This is available when players access yorinobu’s penthouse while exiting from the lift go to the left from the elevator hallway and you will a rather large tree trunk, once you get close to it and look near the bottom of the trunk you will be prompted to “pick up the Iguana egg”. Go ahead and pick the egg up and continue through the mission normally.

After the mission is over players need to complete the “Playing For Time” mission that follows up the prologue, after completing that is when you will need to make your way to V’s apartment complex and go to his apartment here you will see an option to place the Iguana egg on the table, after getting the prompt and placing the egg on the table the egg will take 90 – 110 in game days to hatch into a iguana, the skip time feature can be used by sleeping but that could get repetitive very easily. If players choose to wait while playing through the game then the egg will have hatched when players are at the end of their playthrough, once hatched players can pet the iguana by going to v’s apartment and hitting the “pet” prompt there are several interactions that can be seen between the Iguana and the pet cat or even with johnny silverhand. For example when the Iguana is pet 3 times in a row Johnny Silverhand will appear and start strumming his guitar.

Overall, getting a pet iguana in Cyberpunk 2077 is a fun and rewarding experience that adds a new layer of depth to the game. Just be sure to look out for your iguana and its interactions, as it is a living creature in the game world it will interact with other living creatures and pets in the world. With a little love and attention, your iguana will be a loyal and beloved companion on your journey through Night City.